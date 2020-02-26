Divij-Sitak pair reaches pre-quarterfinals in Santiago tournament

Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $674,730 ATP tennis tournament in Santiago, Chile.

The third-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair was scheduled to meet a Spanish pair in the quarterfinals.

READ: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak lose to Bryan twins in Delray Beach Open quarters

Meanwhile, in the WTA event in Doha, Sania Mirza in partnership with Caroline Garcia of France, was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by another wild card pair of Cagla Buyukakcay and Laura Sigemund 6-4, 7-5. The win took the Turkish-German pair into the quarterfinals, following a walkover in the next round from the Chinese Taipei team of Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan.

In the Challenger in France, third seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 by Hugo Grenier of France in the second round, after a bye in the first.