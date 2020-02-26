Tennis

Divij-Sitak pair reaches pre-quarterfinals in Santiago tournament

Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Santiago, Chile.

New Delhi 26 February, 2020 20:39 IST
Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak

Divij Sharan (left) and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak.   -  Getty Images

Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $674,730 ATP tennis tournament in Santiago, Chile.

The third-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair was scheduled to meet a Spanish pair in the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, in the WTA event in Doha, Sania Mirza in partnership with Caroline Garcia of France, was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by another wild card pair of Cagla Buyukakcay and Laura Sigemund 6-4, 7-5. The win took the Turkish-German pair into the quarterfinals, following a walkover in the next round from the Chinese Taipei team of Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan.

In the Challenger in France, third seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 by Hugo Grenier of France in the second round, after a bye in the first.

The results

$3,240,445 WTA, Doha, Qatar

Doubles (first round): Cagla buyukakcay (Tur) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) bt Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Sania Mirza 6-4, 7-5.

$674,730 ATP, Santiago, Chile

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan bt Thiago Monteiro & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 7-6(5), 7-6(2).

€ 92,040 Challenger, Pau, France

Singles (second round): Hugo Grenier (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.

$ 54,160 Challenger, Columbus, US

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Alexander Cozbinov (Mda) & Denis Istomin (Uzb) 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (first round): Nicolas Alvarez Varona (Esp) bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Vale Do Lobo, Portugal

Singles (first round): Terence Das bt Fabio Coelho (Por) 6-4, 7-5.

