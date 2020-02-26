Tennis Tennis Divij-Sitak pair reaches pre-quarterfinals in Santiago tournament Divij Sharan and Artem Sitak beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the ATP tournament in Santiago, Chile. Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 February, 2020 20:39 IST Divij Sharan (left) and his New Zealand partner Artem Sitak. - Getty Images Team Sportstar New Delhi 26 February, 2020 20:39 IST Divij Sharan in partnership with Artem Sitak of New Zealand beat Brazilians Thiago Monteiro and Fernando Romboli 7-6(5), 7-6(2) in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $674,730 ATP tennis tournament in Santiago, Chile.The third-seeded Indo-Kiwi pair was scheduled to meet a Spanish pair in the quarterfinals.READ: Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak lose to Bryan twins in Delray Beach Open quartersMeanwhile, in the WTA event in Doha, Sania Mirza in partnership with Caroline Garcia of France, was beaten 6-4, 7-5 by another wild card pair of Cagla Buyukakcay and Laura Sigemund 6-4, 7-5. The win took the Turkish-German pair into the quarterfinals, following a walkover in the next round from the Chinese Taipei team of Hao-Ching Chan and Latisha Chan.In the Challenger in France, third seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 by Hugo Grenier of France in the second round, after a bye in the first.The results$3,240,445 WTA, Doha, QatarDoubles (first round): Cagla buyukakcay (Tur) & Laura Siegemund (Ger) bt Caroline Garcia (Fra) & Sania Mirza 6-4, 7-5.$674,730 ATP, Santiago, ChileDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Artem Sitak (Nzl) & Divij Sharan bt Thiago Monteiro & Fernando Romboli (Bra) 7-6(5), 7-6(2).€ 92,040 Challenger, Pau, FranceSingles (second round): Hugo Grenier (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.$ 54,160 Challenger, Columbus, USDoubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan bt Alexander Cozbinov (Mda) & Denis Istomin (Uzb) 6-3, 6-4.$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, TunisiaSingles (first round): Nicolas Alvarez Varona (Esp) bt Kaza Vinayak Sharma 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-1.$15,000 ITF men, Vale Do Lobo, PortugalSingles (first round): Terence Das bt Fabio Coelho (Por) 6-4, 7-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos