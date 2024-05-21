MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said Rafael Nadal was his favourite to win the French Open, despite the record 14-time champion struggling for fitness in the twilight of his career.

Published : May 21, 2024 22:39 IST , Geneva - 2 MINS READ

AFP
(File Photo) Novak Djokovic in action.
(File Photo) Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

(File Photo) Novak Djokovic in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic on Tuesday said Rafael Nadal was his favourite to win the French Open, despite the record 14-time champion struggling for fitness in the twilight of his career.

World number one Djokovic -- who is playing on a wild card in the Geneva Open this week before the second Grand Slam of the year begins in Paris -- said if Nadal was in the draw, he could not be ruled out, despite his injury problems and growing competition from a younger generation.

“This year is more open,” reigning French Open champion Djokovic told reporters at the Parc des Eaux-Vives grounds in Geneva.

READ | Geneva Open: Andy Murray’s comeback ends in defeat; Djokovic to face Hanfmann

“Casper Ruud is surely one of the five players who are candidates to win. You have Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas -- all the players who won a major tournament on this surface this year.

“But when you talk about Roland-Garros and Nadal is there, he is always the biggest favourite for me.

“After everything he has done on the courts at Roland-Garros court, it’s normal, respectfully to put him as the biggest favourite.

“Obviously it’s a little different with his level of play. But it’s Roland-Garros and it’s Nadal.

“After that, maybe me, if I feel good, if I play well. At Roland-Garros, and all the Grand Slams, I am a bit of a different player.”

Djokovic, who turns 37 on Wednesday, took a wild card to play in Geneva in a bid to rescue an alarming dip in form ahead of his French Open title defence next week.

The 28-man Swiss clay court tournament serves as a final tune-up before Roland-Garros.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion will arrive in Paris without a title in the season for the first time since 2018, unless he takes the Geneva trophy.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

French Open /

Rafael Nadal /

Roland Garros

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 129/2 (12), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas attack take KKR near comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  3. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  5. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

India T20 World Cup squad: Time to shed those nostalgia glasses

Ayon Sengupta
Biggest beneficiary: Dube’s power-hitting in the middle overs for Chennai Super Kings has earned him a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad.

IPL 2024: How much impact has the Impact Player rule had so far

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  2. Geneva Open: Andy Murray’s comeback ends in defeat; Djokovic to face Hanfmann
    AFP
  3. Geneva Open: With Djokovic awaiting the winner, Murray trails Hanfmann at rain-hit
    AP
  4. WTA signs multi-year partnership with Saudi PIF
    Reuters
  5. Tennis: Fans flock to watch Rafael Nadal test the clay at Roland Garros
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs SRH Live Score, IPL 2024 Qualifier 1: Kolkata Knight Riders 129/2 (12), Target: 160; Venkatesh, Shreyas attack take KKR near comfortable win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
    AFP
  3. Dhumal: It was committed that England players would be available for entire IPL 2024 but exit unfortunate
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Jos Buttler keen for England to show its mettle at T20 World Cup
    AFP
  5. Portugal squad for EURO 2024: Cristiano Ronaldo leads Martinez’s side for European Championship
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment