Tennis Tennis Djokovic retains No.1 spot in ATP rankings Djokovic, with 12113 points, is ahead of second-placed Daniil Medvedev by almost 2000 points. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 16:27 IST Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini to clinch the 2021 Wimbledon crown and equal Roger Federer's and Rafael Nadal's record of 20 Grand Slam titles. Novak Djokovic has now spent 331 weeks as the world number one the new ATP rankings were released on Monday.The Serb is currently competing at the Tokyo Olympics and aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and the Olympics in the same season. This feat has only been achieved by Steffi Graf in 1988.READ: Collins wins maiden WTA title in Palermo Ladies OpenAlmost 2000 points ahead of Russian Daniil Medvedev, who second on the rankings, Djokovic breezed into the third round of the Tokyo Olympics with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.