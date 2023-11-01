MagazineBuy Print

Djokovic eases past Etcheverry at Paris Masters 2023

Djokovic, the world number one, broke the 31st-ranked Argentine in the eighth game of the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 24 minutes.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 22:49 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Published : Nov 01, 2023 22:49 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic applauds the crowd after winning his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic applauds the crowd after winning his round of 32 match against Argentina’s Tomas Martin Etcheverry. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic, playing in his first individual tournament since winning the US Open in September, cruised past Tomas Martin Etcheverry on Wednesday in his first match at the Paris Masters.

Djokovic, the world number one, broke the 31st-ranked Argentine in the eighth game of the first set and twice in the second to win 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and 24 minutes.

After beating Daniil Medvedev in the final in New York on September 10, the 36-year-old Djokovic dashed back from the US Open to help Serbia into the Davis Cup quarterfinals on September 15.

He then skipped the ATP Tour’s return to China, instead spending time with his family.

