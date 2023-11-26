MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers

Novak Djokovic's Serbia were drawn against Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifying on Sunday, as organisers confirmed the last eight would be held in Malaga again.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 20:16 IST , Málaga, Spain - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. | Photo Credit: AP

Novak Djokovic's Serbia were drawn against Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifying on Sunday, as organisers confirmed the last eight would be held in Malaga again.

As a result hosts Spain will automatically reach the finals, along with wildcards Great Britain and 2023 finalists Italy and Australia.

Djokovic and Serbia crashed out in the semi-finals on Saturday against Italy, as Jannik Sinner beat the world number one in the second singles rubber and then again in the doubles.

ALSO READ
Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat

Finland, who eliminated record 32-time champions United States this year and reached the semifinals, will host Portugal.

Crowds have filled the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga for the majority of the final eight ties this year, although the organisers came under fire for poor attendances during the finals group stage.

Full 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifiers draw (home teams on left):

Canada v Korea Republic

Serbia v Slovakia

Croatia v Belgium

Hungary v Germany

Netherlands v Switzerland

Czech Republic v Israel

Ukraine* v United States

Finland v Portugal

Chinese Taipei v France

Argentina v Kazakhstan

Sweden v Brazil

Chile v Peru

*Davis Cup organisers will agree a venue with Ukraine for their tie due to the ongoing war with Russia.

Related Topics

Novak Djokovic /

Serbia /

Davis Cup /

Slovakia

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers
    AFP
  3. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ishan slams half-century, Ruturaj motors on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
  5. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers
    AFP
  2. Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat
    AFP
  3. Davis Cup: Sinner has last laugh vs Djokovic, beats him twice to send Italy to the final
    Reuters
  4. Davis Cup: Sinner beats Djokovic to pull Italy level with Serbia in semifinal
    AFP
  5. Davis Cup: Kecmanovic outlasts Musetti to put Serbia ahead in semis
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Verstappen wraps up the season with 19th win in 22 races
    Reuters
  2. Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers
    AFP
  3. India vs Australia Live Score Updates 2nd T20: Ishan slams half-century, Ruturaj motors on
    Team Sportstar
  4. Devdutt Padikkal eyes India team call-up after big knocks in the Vijay Hazare Trophy
    Abhishek Saini
  5. With World Cup final bronze under his belt and Paris Olympics looming, Anish Bhanwala believes he’s closer to shooting bullseye
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment