Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers

Novak Djokovic's Serbia were drawn against Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifying on Sunday, as organisers confirmed the last eight would be held in Malaga again.

As a result hosts Spain will automatically reach the finals, along with wildcards Great Britain and 2023 finalists Italy and Australia.

Djokovic and Serbia crashed out in the semi-finals on Saturday against Italy, as Jannik Sinner beat the world number one in the second singles rubber and then again in the doubles.

Finland, who eliminated record 32-time champions United States this year and reached the semifinals, will host Portugal.

Crowds have filled the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga for the majority of the final eight ties this year, although the organisers came under fire for poor attendances during the finals group stage.

Full 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifiers draw (home teams on left):

Canada v Korea Republic

Serbia v Slovakia

Croatia v Belgium

Hungary v Germany

Netherlands v Switzerland

Czech Republic v Israel

Ukraine* v United States

Finland v Portugal

Chinese Taipei v France

Argentina v Kazakhstan

Sweden v Brazil

Chile v Peru

*Davis Cup organisers will agree a venue with Ukraine for their tie due to the ongoing war with Russia.