Djokovic's Serbia faces Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup qualifiers

Novak Djokovic's Serbia were drawn against Slovakia in 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifying on Sunday, as organisers confirmed the last eight would be held in Malaga again.
As a result hosts Spain will automatically reach the finals, along with wildcards Great Britain and 2023 finalists Italy and Australia.
Djokovic and Serbia crashed out in the semi-finals on Saturday against Italy, as Jannik Sinner beat the world number one in the second singles rubber and then again in the doubles.
Finland, who eliminated record 32-time champions United States this year and reached the semifinals, will host Portugal.
Crowds have filled the Martin Carpena arena in Malaga for the majority of the final eight ties this year, although the organisers came under fire for poor attendances during the finals group stage.
Full 2024 Davis Cup finals qualifiers draw (home teams on left):
Canada v Korea Republic
Serbia v Slovakia
Croatia v Belgium
Hungary v Germany
Netherlands v Switzerland
Czech Republic v Israel
Ukraine* v United States
Finland v Portugal
Chinese Taipei v France
Argentina v Kazakhstan
Sweden v Brazil
Chile v Peru
*Davis Cup organisers will agree a venue with Ukraine for their tie due to the ongoing war with Russia.
