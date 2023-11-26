MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat

Novak Djokovic said he accepts responsibility for Serbia's Davis Cup semifinal defeat by Italy on Saturday after failing to convert three match points against Jannik Sinner.

Published : Nov 26, 2023 15:57 IST , Málaga, Spain - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during practice before his match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.
Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during practice before his match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic during practice before his match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Novak Djokovic said he accepts responsibility for Serbia's Davis Cup semifinal defeat by Italy on Saturday after failing to convert three match points against Jannik Sinner.

The world number one had his Italian counterpart on the ropes in the second singles rubber at 5-4 up, but allowed Sinner to recover and win 6-2, 2-6, 7-5 to force the doubles decider.

Djokovic and Miomir Kecmanovic, who had won the opening singles rubber against Lorenzo Musetti, were defeated by Sinner and Lorenzo Sonego 6-3, 6-4 and leave Malaga disappointed.

ALSO READ
Davis Cup: Sinner has last laugh vs Djokovic, beats him twice to send Italy to the final

"For me personally it's a huge disappointment, because I take the responsibility, obviously having three match points, being so close to win it," Djokovic told reporters.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate really. This is sport. When you lose for your country, you know, the bitter feeling is even greater."

Djokovic said it was "tough to swallow" the defeat, in a competition he was desperate to win with Serbia for the second time after their only triumph in 2010, which he was part of.

The 36-year-old Serb, a record 24-time men's Grand Slam winner, said he thought world number four Sinner's level might dip, but the Italian was relentless.

"I know Jannik's quality, but, you know, I was thinking maybe he's gonna drop a little bit, you know, in the doubles, but he didn't," said Djokovic.

ALSO READ
Davis Cup: Sinner beats Djokovic to pull Italy level with Serbia in semifinal

"He kept the level extremely high, and at the end of the singles match, also third set, I had a lot of chances to break him and was in his service games, but every time he needed he found the serve."

Djokovic congratulated Sinner, who has now beaten him three times in four matches across 11 days.

Sinner won in the ATP Finals group stage last week but Djokovic responded by beating the Italian to win the trophy.

"They deserved it, they played really well, particularly Jannik, in singles against me and then doubles, as well," added Djokovic.

"He barely missed the ball the entire match ... you can only say congrats."

Related Topics

Serbia /

Davis Cup /

Italy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; KL Rahul stays at LSG; will Hardik Pandya return to Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag wins second game 21-18 to take match in final game vs World no. 1 Liang-Chang
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Griezmann to the rescue as Atletico grab win against Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat
    AFP
  2. Davis Cup: Sinner has last laugh vs Djokovic, beats him twice to send Italy to the final
    Reuters
  3. Davis Cup: Sinner beats Djokovic to pull Italy level with Serbia in semifinal
    AFP
  4. Davis Cup: Kecmanovic outlasts Musetti to put Serbia ahead in semis
    Reuters
  5. Djokovic fuming after doping control request before Davis Cup win
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Djokovic: 'I take responsibility' for Serbia defeat
    AFP
  2. IPL 2024 Retention Day Live Updates: Full list of retained, released, traded players; KL Rahul stays at LSG; will Hardik Pandya return to Mumbai Indians?
    Team Sportstar
  3. China Masters 2023 final LIVE Score: Satwik-Chirag wins second game 21-18 to take match in final game vs World no. 1 Liang-Chang
    Team Sportstar
  4. La Liga: Griezmann to the rescue as Atletico grab win against Mallorca
    Reuters
  5. Which players can make it to the India squad for AFC Asian Cup 2023?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment