Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic vs Hurkacz 4th round preview, Head-to-head record, where to watch

Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic and Hurkacz have faced each other five times and the Serbian has emerged victorious every time.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 03:49 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the 4th round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic (left) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the 4th round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Novak Djokovic (left) takes on Hubert Hurkacz (right) in the 4th round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Four-time defending champion Novak Djokovic takes on Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of The Championships Wimbledon 2023 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) in London on Sunday.

The clash is scheduled to be the last match on the Centre Court on the seventh day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch?
The fourth-round clash between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar. The match could possibly start at 10:30PM IST.

Second seed Djokovic comes into the fourth round after three straight-sets victories. While he beat Argentina Pedro Cachin 6-3, 6-3, 7-6(4) in the opening round fairly comfortably, he was made to push himself a bit harder in his 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-5 win over Australia’s Jordan Thompson in the round of 64. However, he probably had his best match against Stan Wawrinka in the third round which he won 6-3, 61, 7-6(5).

The Serbian is chasing his 24th Major title to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. He is also looking to win his fifth straight Wimbledon championship and eighth overall to tie Roger Federer’s all-time men’s record at the grass court Slam.

The 36-year-old Djokovic is unbeaten at The Championships in the last 31 matches and has not lost a match on Centre Court since his defeat against Andy Murray in the 2013 final.

Like Djokovic, his fourth-round opponent Hubert Hurkacz too has recorder three straight-sets wins. Hurkacz, the 17th-seeded Pole, began his campaign with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Albert Ramos-Vinolas before defeating local wildcard Jan Choinski 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(3). In the third round, he beat 14th-seeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti 7-6(4), 6-4, 6-4.

Hurkacz famously defeated Federer 6-3, 7-6(4), 6-0 on his way to the Wimbledon semifinals in 2021, his best performance at a Slam.

Head-to-head record

Played: 5 | Djokovic: 5 | Hurkacz: 0

Djokovic has won all five matches he has played against Hurkacz. They first faced each other in the opening round of the 2019 French Open followed by another Slam meeting three weeks later at Wimbledon where Hurkacz managed to take a set off the Serbian.

Hurkacz has played 37 tiebreaks this season and that experience could come in handy against Djokovic provided he manages to hold his serve.

YEAR TOURNAMENT ROUND WINNER SCORE
2023 ATP500 DUBAI QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 7-5
2022 MADRID MASTERS QUARTERFINAL DJOKOVIC 6-3, 6-4
2021 PARIS MASTERS SEMIFINAL DJOKOVIC 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5)
2019 WIMBLEDON THIRD ROUND DJOKOVIC 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-4
2019 FRENCH OPEN FIRST ROUND DJOKOVIC 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

America's Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life's darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

