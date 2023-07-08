MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline fourth-round clashes

Wimbledon 2023, July 9 schedule: Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek will headline the first set of fourth-round matches on the seventh day of The Championships in London.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 22:57 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday.
Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & AP
infoIcon

Novak Djokovic (left) and Iga Swiatek (right) will be in action in fourth round of Wimbledon 2023 on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES & AP

Four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will be in fourth-round action on Centre Court on the seventh day of The Championships in London.

While Djokovic will be up against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Swiatek will take on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

Andrey Rublev and Jessica Pegula will also play for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day seven of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Men’s Singles - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Galan (COL)

Women’s Singles - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Court 2

Women’s Singles - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST’

Men’s Singles - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Roman Safiullin

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

