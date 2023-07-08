Wimbledon 2023, Day 7 Order of Play: Djokovic, Swiatek headline fourth-round clashes

Four-time men’s defending champion Novak Djokovic and top women’s seed Iga Swiatek will be in fourth-round action on Centre Court on the seventh day of The Championships in London.

While Djokovic will be up against Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, Swiatek will take on Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic.

Andrey Rublev and Jessica Pegula will also play for a spot in the quarterfinals.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures (singles only) for day seven of Wimbledon 2023:

Centre Court

Men’s Singles - [7] Andrey Rublev vs [23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) - 6PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Men’s Singles - [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

Where to watch 2023 Wimbledon in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of Wimbledon on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports Select and stream the matches live on Disney+Hotstar.

Court 1

Women’s Singles - [4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) - 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Daniel Galan (COL)

Women’s Singles - [19] Victoria Azarenka vs [WC] Elina Svitolina (UKR)

Court 2

Women’s Singles - [32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) - 3:30PM IST’

Men’s Singles - [26] Denis Shapovalov (CAN) vs Roman Safiullin