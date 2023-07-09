MagazineBuy Print

Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out

Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the fourth round on Saturday.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 03:03 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Elena Rybakina (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday.
Elena Rybakina (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Elena Rybakina (left) and Carlos Alcaraz (right) made it to the fourth round of Wimbledon on Saturday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS & GETTY IMAGES

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

While Rybakina moved ahead with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Katie Boulter, the last British player left in singles, Alcaraz had to fight hard for his 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Holger Rune managed to save two match points before defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a five-set thriller. However, Alexander Zverev was knocked out in straight sets by 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day six of Wimbledon 2023:

CATEGORY ROUND WINNER OPPONENT SCORE
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) [25] NICOLAS JARRY (CHI) 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV MARTON FUCSOVICS (HUN) 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [5] STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE) LASLO DJERE (SRB) 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [6] HOLGER RUNE (DEN) [31] ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP) 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8)
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND MATTEO BERRETTINI (ITA) [19] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND JIRI LEHECKA (CZE) [16] TOMMY PAUL (USA) 6-2, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-2
MEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND CHRISTOPHER EUBANKS (USA) CHRISTOPHER O'CONNELL (AUS) 7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [2] ARYNA SABALENKA ANNA BLINKOVA 6-2, 6-3
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [3] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ) [WC] KATIE BOULTER (GBR) 6-1, 6-1
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [6] ONS JABEUR (TUN) BIANCA ANDREESCU (CAN) 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [9] PETRA KVITOVA (CZE) [Q] NATALIJA STEVANOVIC (SRB) 6-3, 7-5
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [13] BEATRIZ HADDAD MAIA (BRA) SORANA CIRSTEA (ROU) 6-2, 6-2
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [21] EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA DALMA GALFI (HUN) 6-0, 6-4
WOMEN'S SINGLES THIRD ROUND [25] MADISON KEYS (USA) MARTA KOSTYUK (UKR) 6-4, 6-1

