Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.
While Rybakina moved ahead with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Katie Boulter, the last British player left in singles, Alcaraz had to fight hard for his 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile.
Holger Rune managed to save two match points before defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a five-set thriller. However, Alexander Zverev was knocked out in straight sets by 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini.
Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day six of Wimbledon 2023:
|CATEGORY
|ROUND
|WINNER
|OPPONENT
|SCORE
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[1] CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP)
|[25] NICOLAS JARRY (CHI)
|6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[3] DANIIL MEDVEDEV
|MARTON FUCSOVICS (HUN)
|4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[5] STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE)
|LASLO DJERE (SRB)
|6-4, 7-6(5), 6-4
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[6] HOLGER RUNE (DEN)
|[31] ALEJANDRO DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP)
|6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 7-6(8)
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|MATTEO BERRETTINI (ITA)
|[19] ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER)
|6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5)
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|JIRI LEHECKA (CZE)
|[16] TOMMY PAUL (USA)
|6-2, 7-6(2), 6-7(5), 6-7(9), 6-2
|MEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|CHRISTOPHER EUBANKS (USA)
|CHRISTOPHER O'CONNELL (AUS)
|7-6(5), 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[2] ARYNA SABALENKA
|ANNA BLINKOVA
|6-2, 6-3
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[3] ELENA RYBAKINA (KAZ)
|[WC] KATIE BOULTER (GBR)
|6-1, 6-1
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[6] ONS JABEUR (TUN)
|BIANCA ANDREESCU (CAN)
|3-6, 6-3, 6-4
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[9] PETRA KVITOVA (CZE)
|[Q] NATALIJA STEVANOVIC (SRB)
|6-3, 7-5
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[13] BEATRIZ HADDAD MAIA (BRA)
|SORANA CIRSTEA (ROU)
|6-2, 6-2
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[21] EKATERINA ALEXANDROVA
|DALMA GALFI (HUN)
|6-0, 6-4
|WOMEN'S SINGLES
|THIRD ROUND
|[25] MADISON KEYS (USA)
|MARTA KOSTYUK (UKR)
|6-4, 6-1
