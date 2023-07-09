Wimbledon 2023, Day Six Results: Rybakina, Alcaraz move to last 16; Boulter, Zverev knocked out

Defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina and top men’s seed Carlos Alcaraz progressed to the fourth round at Wimbledon on Saturday.

While Rybakina moved ahead with an easy 6-1, 6-1 win over Katie Boulter, the last British player left in singles, Alcaraz had to fight hard for his 6-3, 6-7(6), 6-3, 7-5 victory over Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Holger Rune managed to save two match points before defeating Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in a five-set thriller. However, Alexander Zverev was knocked out in straight sets by 2021 runner-up Matteo Berrettini.

Here’s the complete list of results (singles only) from day six of Wimbledon 2023: