Australian Open Final LIVE: Novak Djokovic vs Dominic Thiem

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2020 men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Dominic Thiem at the Rod Laver Arena. I, Shivansh Gupta, will be taking you through the proceedings at the Melbourne Park.

SCORES READ [ SET NO: |SET SCORE| NOVAK DJOKOVIC - DOMINIC THIEM]

IN PROGRESS [ Set 1]

1: |2-0| NOVAK BREAKS EARLY! Good serve to Novak's backhand, who sent the return wide. 30-0 after a similar point, this time the return from Novak rams into the net. 30-15. Novak loves long rallies and he comes out on top in this one, as Thiem's backhand from the centre slams into the net. 40-15 A little off balance on the backhand, was Novak, as he failed to get the drive over. 40-30. What a return service return from Novak, deep to Thiem's forehand. The Austrian was caught off guard and ended up hitting the return wide. Deuce! Unforced error from Thiem as he shoots a forehand drive long. ACE down the T and Adv to Thiem. Deuce #2. Great baseline play from Novak. With measured control and accuracy, makes Thiem dart left and right, forcing him to fetch deep before coming at the net for a winner. ACE and adv to Thiem. Deuce #3. The nerves playing a bigger role in Thiem's game so far. Nets a regulation backhand slice. Adv to Novak and what a scintillating way to do so. Thiem with a drop and Novak with great placement to force an error from Thiem. Thiem hits another unforced error as his forehand is into the net. Novak converts the breakpoint.

1: |1-0| Easy hold first up for the defending champion! Djokovic starts with a let. The a fault. Thiem returns the second serve wide. 15-0. A big exchange from the baseline and Thiem hits one long. 30-0. Good comeback from Thiem. A good serve that pushed him wide on the forehand Novak all the time in the world to put it away, but he went to near side of Thiem, who scrambled back for the return. Then, Thiem ran across for a backhand pass attempt and Novak responded with by netting the volley. Two aces to close the first game.

LIVE UPDATES

Djokovic wins the toss and he will serve first.

Next in, the seven-time AO and the defending champion, Novak Djokovic.

First up, from Austria, Dominic Thiem.

The players are making their way out for the summit clash.

Head-to-Head

Novak Djokovic 6 - 4 Dominic Thiem

Last meeting: 2019 ATP Finals: Thiem beat Djokovic (5)6-7, 6-3, 7-6(5)

Head-to-head on Outdoor Hard: Djokovic leads 2-0 to Thiem

(2016 Miami Masters- 6-3, 6-4)

(2014 Shanghai Masters- 6-3, 6-4)

The current world No. 2 Novak Djokovic has never lost an Australian Open final and with the kind of form he has been this year, including winning the ATP Cup with Serbia, he will start as the favourite. Dominic Thiem is all set to take to the court for the first time in an Australian Open final and the third time in a Grand Slam final.

Both players have had contrasting runs to the big final at this year. Novak has only dropped one set on his way to hi eighth Australian Open final. His only real hiccup, if you want to call it that, was in the first set against Federer, but the Serb bailed himself out to take the first and the next two.

On the other hand, Thiem had to battle over four hours in the quarters against Nadal and for over three hours in the semis against Zverev to get to the summit clash.

Total time spent on court so far:

Djokovic- 12 hours, 29 minutes

Thiem- 18 hours, 15 minutes

ROAD TO THE FINAL

Novak Djokovic: (World No.2)

Round 1: beat Jan-Lennard Struff Struff – 7-6(5), 6-2, 2-6, 6-1

Round 2: beat Tatsuma Ito- 6-1, 6-4, 6-2

Round 3: beat Yoshihito Nishioka– 6-3, 6-2, 6-2

Round 4: beat Diego Schwartzman(14) – 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals: beat Milos Raonic(32) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6(1)

Seminfinals: beat Roger Federer(3)- 7-6(1), 6-4, 6-3

Dominic Thiem: (World No. 5)

Round 1: beat Adrian Mannarino – 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Round 2 : beat Alex Bolt – 6-2, 5-7, 6-7(5), 6-1, 6-2

Round 3: beat Taylor Fritz – 6-2, 6-4, (5)6-7 6-4

Round 4 : beat Gael Monfils(10) – 6-2, 6-4, 6-4

Quarterfinals: beat Rafael Nadal(1) - 7-6(3), 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(6)

Semifinals: beat Alexander Zverev (7)- 3-6., 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(4)

PREVIEW

"King” Novak Djokovic has won all seven Australian Open finals he has contested, he is on a 12-match winning streak and will become world number one if successful in the Melbourne Park decider on Sunday.

Against those overwhelming odds, few are giving Dominic Thiem much of a chance to wrench the title from his iron grip and clinch a maiden Grand Slam.

But the Austrian, remarkably, is the one with the recent edge.

Djokovic is 6-4 in their career head-to-heads, but Thiem has won four of the last five.

Three of those were on his favoured clay, but he also came from a set down to beat the Serb on hardcourts at the ATP Finals in November.

Djokovic is the first to admit that the slick 26-year-old has successfully refined his game over the past 12 months to compete on all surfaces.

And he acknowledges it is just a matter of time before Thiem wins a Slam.

“I don’t think he’s really anymore ‘next generation’ He’s been around for many years. Now already he’s an established top-five, top-10 player,” said Djokovic.

“It’s just a matter of one match here and there that can potentially give him a Grand Slam title, that he can actually get in the mix of top three in the world,” he added.

Despite the platitudes, Djokovic, 32, is banking on adding yet another chapter to his storied Melbourne Park career, and heads into the match with an extra day’s rest after dispatching an injured Roger Federer in his semi-final on Thursday.

The world number two has been firing ever since arriving in Australia a month ago, and was unbeaten over six ATP Cup singles matches as he led Serbia to the inaugural title ahead of the Australian Open.

“Yes, I’m pleased with the way I’ve been feeling and playing. I thought ATP Cup went really well for me, got a lot of hours spent on the court, singles and doubles,” said the 16-time Grand Slam winner.

“Obviously got a lot of positive energy from that competition. I dropped only one set so far up to the finals. Hopefully I’ll be able to perform as well as I always have in the Australian Open finals.”

- ‘It’s his comfort zone’ -

Thiem, who has beaten four seeds to make the grade, including Rafael Nadal in the last eight, is no stranger to Grand Slam finals, making the last two at Roland Garros.

But this is his best effort outside of the French Open.

He lauded Djokovic as the “king of Australia” and insisted his recent successes against him counted for little at the Serb’s favourite tournament.

“It’s true, I won I think more of the last encounters than he did. But I think it doesn’t count so much. It’s absolutely his comfort zone here,” he said.

“He always plays his best tennis in Australia since many, many years. So I’m expecting that as well in the finals.

“All I can do is my best again, play great tennis again, and of course take a look at the last matches we had... try to repeat the good stuff that I did there.”

Despite playing down his chances, Thiem has the weapons to trouble Djokovic.

He is supremely fit and regarded as one of the fastest movers on court, with a one-handed backhand that generates heavy spin and a power-packed forehand.

While the slower clay has always been his preferred surface, beating Federer in the Indian Wells final last year was a turning point for the Austrian on hardcourts.

“That victory gave me so much relief and so much confidence because finally I got my first Masters 1000 title on hardcourt,” he said.

“I made this huge step forward. I really developed my game I think in the right direction.”