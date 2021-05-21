Tennis Tennis Swiss teen Stricker's Geneva Open run ended by Andujar Eighteen-year-old Dominic Stricker's promising tournament debut ends in the quarterfinals; he goes down in three sets to Pablo Andujar. AP GENEVA 21 May, 2021 10:06 IST Dominic Stricker serves during his quarterfinal contest on Thursday. - AP AP GENEVA 21 May, 2021 10:06 IST Swiss teenager Dominic Stricker’s promising tournament debut ended Thursday in the Geneva Open quarterfinals with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to veteran Pablo Andujar.SCORE CENTREThe 18-year-old Stricker was up a break in the second set against the 35-year-old Andujar, who beat Roger Federer in the previous round.Stricker, the French Open junior champion, practiced with Federer before the season in Dubai and came to Geneva with a wild-card entry and No. 419 ranking.That ranking is set for a big move after Stricker beat top-50 players Marin Cilic and Marton Fucsovics in the first two rounds of the rain-affected clay-court event. Next stop Semi-finals @denis_shapo scores his second win of the day by moving past Djere 6-4, 6-4. #gonetgenevaopen pic.twitter.com/EEF3yqqk1n— ATP Tour (@atptour) May 20, 2021 Another 35-year-old, Pablo Cuevas, eliminated fourth-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (3), 6-3 to advance to the semifinals.Third-seeded Casper Ruud struggled early before overcoming Dominik Koepfer 2-6, 6-1, 6-4. Ruud will face Andujar in the semifinals on Friday.The last semifinal spot was to be decided in the late match between Denis Shapovalov and Laslo Djere, who each had second-round wins earlier on Thursday.The second-seeded Shapovalov was on court for nearly 2 ½ hours to beat qualifier Marco Cecchinato 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-1. Djere finished off a rain-delayed match against sixth-seeded Fabio Fognini 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.