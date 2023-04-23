Tennis

Srpska Open: Lajovic halts red-hot Rublev to win Banja Luka title

World number 70 Lajovic, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, snapped Rublev’s eight-match winning run that began with his triumph last week in Monte Carlo.

AFP
Banja Luka, Bosnia And Herzegovina 23 April, 2023 21:53 IST
Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic (in pic) beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev to win the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic (in pic) beat Russia’s Andrey Rublev to win the Srpska Open in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dusan Lajovic upset the in-form Andrey Rublev in the Banja Luka final on Sunday, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to clinch his second career ATP title.

Lajovic led 5-1 in the deciding set but had to hold off a spirited comeback from Rublev before securing victory after two hours and 32 minutes.

“Honestly it was probably the toughest match I have had in the past six months. I felt drained,” the 32-year-old Lajovic said.

“From 5-1 in the third I could not feel my legs and felt a bit dizzy.

“I knew he was going to fight but somehow I managed to pull it out in the last game. I wasn’t even thinking in the last game.”

Lajovic’s only other title also came on clay at Umag in 2019.

