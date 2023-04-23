Srpska Open: Lajovic halts red-hot Rublev to win Banja Luka title

Dusan Lajovic upset the in-form Andrey Rublev in the Banja Luka final on Sunday, winning 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 to clinch his second career ATP title.

World number 70 Lajovic, who knocked out Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals, snapped Rublev’s eight-match winning run that began with his triumph last week in Monte Carlo.

Dreams do come true 😊



Lajovic led 5-1 in the deciding set but had to hold off a spirited comeback from Rublev before securing victory after two hours and 32 minutes.

“Honestly it was probably the toughest match I have had in the past six months. I felt drained,” the 32-year-old Lajovic said.

“From 5-1 in the third I could not feel my legs and felt a bit dizzy.

“I knew he was going to fight but somehow I managed to pull it out in the last game. I wasn’t even thinking in the last game.”

Lajovic’s only other title also came on clay at Umag in 2019.