Fed Cup: Rutuja Bhosale gives a strong start for India

Rutuja Bhosale fought her way past Akgul Amanmuradova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5 in the first rubber against Uzbekistan in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Wednesday.



This was a welcome start for India after the 0-3 loss to the top- seeded China in the first tie on Tuesday.



Even though Ankita Raina was in a spot of bother in the second rubber against Sabina Sharipova, the Indian team should fancy its chances in the match, considering the presence of former World No.1 doubles star and six-time Grand Slam Sania Mirza for the doubles rubber.



China continued to assert its strength, as it took an unbeatable 2-0 lead over Indonesia, and looked set to sweep the doubles as well.



Chinese Taipei was locked 1-1 against Korea, but should have the edge in the doubles, with the presence of Hao-Ching Chan and Yung-Jan Chan.



The top two teams from the competition will qualify for the next stage.