Fed Cup: Rutuja registers win against Korea, Ankita loses

The Indian contingent's Ankita Raina lost the second singles against Korea in the Fed Cup Asia-Oceania group-1 women’s tennis tournament in Dubai on Thursday.



Rutuja Bhosale gave a good start as she battled past Jang Su-Jeong 7-5, 6-4 in the first rubber.



Ankita Raina had a fight on hand against Han Na-Lae, as she dropped serve early. She fought back but slithered to a quick defeat, after having lost the first set.



With tougher matches ahead, it was a good opportunity for the Indian team to put the former World No.1 Sania Mirza on court for the doubles rubber.



The team had avoided fielding Sania in the first two matches, as top seed China beat India 3-0, and India had taken a 2-0 lead over Uzbekistan in the second match. In fact, Sowjanya Bavisetti and Riya Bhatia combined well to help India to a 3-0 win over Uzbekistan.



In other matches, China continued its domination and beat Chinese Taipei while Indonesia sustained the favourable flow and beat Uzbekistan.





The results (league):



India vs Korea 1-1 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Jang Su-Jeong 7-5, 6-4; Ankita Raina lost to Han Na-Lae 4-6, 0-6).



India bt Uzbekistan 3-0 (Rutuja Bhosale bt Akgul Amanmuradova 2-6, 6-2, 7-5; Ankita Raina bt Sabina Sharipova 7-5, 6-1; Sowjanya Bavisetti & Riya Bhatia bt Yasmina Karimuanova & Sitora Normuradova 6-3, 6-1).