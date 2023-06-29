MagazineBuy Print



Feliciano Lopez career ends in Mallorca with quarterfinal loss to Hanfmann

Lopez, a three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist, will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup, a competition he won four times.

Published : Jun 29, 2023 22:02 IST , SANTA PONCA, SPAIN - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez.
FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Spain’s Feliciano Lopez. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Feliciano Lopez’s 26-year playing career came to an when the 41-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.

The Spanish left-hander had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany’s Hanfmann.

Lopez, who reached a career high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, was cheered on by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal during his final event as a professional.

The three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup -- a competition he won four times.

Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semifinals.



America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya


