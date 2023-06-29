Feliciano Lopez career ends in Mallorca with quarterfinal loss to Hanfmann

Feliciano Lopez’s 26-year playing career came to an when the 41-year-old lost 6-2, 6-4 to Yannick Hanfmann in the quarterfinals of the Mallorca Open on Thursday.
The Spanish left-hander had delighted the home crowd with victories over Australians Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson but fell short against Germany’s Hanfmann.
Lopez, who reached a career high ranking of 12 and holds the record for appearing in 79 successive Grand Slam main draws, was cheered on by 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal during his final event as a professional.
The three-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist will now focus on his new role as tournament director of the Davis Cup -- a competition he won four times.
Hanfmann, who also beat top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mallorca grasscourt event, will face Adrian Mannarino or Corentin Moutet in the semifinals.
