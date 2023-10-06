MagazineBuy Print

Siddharth, Rashmikaa reach finals of Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship

The 2018 champion Siddharth played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semifinals.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 18:09 IST , NEW DELHI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty in action.
Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Vishwakarma and Telangana’s Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty made their way into the finals of the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 in their respective categories on Friday at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi.

The 2018 champion Siddharth played brilliantly from the get-go and used his ferocious shots and serves to register a 6-4, 6-2 victory in straight sets against Ishque Eqbal of West Bengal in the semifinals. Siddharth will now face second seed Karan Singh (Haryana) in the finals, who defeated defending champion Manish Sureshkumar (fourth seed) of Tamil Nadu 5-7, 6-4, 7-5 in the last-four match.

In the women’s singles category, Rashmikaa also won the semifinal match in straight sets as she defeated the No. 4 seed Maharashtra’s Vaishnavi Adkar 6-2, 6-0 and will now face defending champion Vaidhee Chaudhari of Gujarat for the prestigious title.

Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Vishwakarma storms into finals
Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Vishwakarma storms into finals | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharth Vishwakarma storms into finals | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vaidhee won against Sandeepti Rao (Haryana), who had retired due to an injury when the top seed was ahead by 5-2 in the first set.

Meanwhile, Manish and Ganta Sai Karteek Reddy (Telangana) won the men’s doubles title after defeating Nitin Kr. Sinha and Ishaque 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets. Vaidehee and Rashmikaa clinched the women’s doubles title as they beat Sharmada Balu (Karnataka) and Vaishnavi 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Maharashtra’s Asmi Adkar won the girls U-18 doubles title with Riya Sachdeva of Delhi. The duo overcame Maya Rajeshwaran (Tamil Nadu) and Aakruti Sonkusare (Maharashtra) 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 in a thrilling battle.

ALSO READ: Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters

The boys U-18 doubles title went in the favour of Chair Warik (Maharashtra) and Rushil Khosla (UP), who defeated Satwik Murali Kollepalli (Andhra Pradesh) & Keshav Goel (West Bengal) 6-1, 6-3 in straight sets.

However, Samarth Sahita (Maharashtra) stunned second seed Cahir Warik in the boys singles U-18 category with a 6-2, 6-4 victory.

The final matches of the singles category will be played on Saturday.

Related Topics

Fenesta National Tennis Championship

