MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters

Despite describing the match against Yoshihito Nishioka as “really tough”, the world number nine easily dispatched the Japanese player 7-5, 6-0.

Published : Oct 06, 2023 14:08 IST , Shanghai - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Casper Ruud after the match against Yoshihito Nishioka during Shanghai Masters.
Casper Ruud after the match against Yoshihito Nishioka during Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Casper Ruud after the match against Yoshihito Nishioka during Shanghai Masters. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

A dominant Casper Ruud eased through to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, as the tournament’s big names started taking to the courts.

Despite describing the match against Yoshihito Nishioka as “really tough”, the world number nine easily dispatched the Japanese player 7-5, 6-0.

There was an upset for 11th-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur, who fell 6-3, 7-5 to Fabian Marozsan, ranked 91st.

Also read | Top seeded Alcaraz ‘feels ready’ for Shanghai after Beijing disappointment

It was the Hungarian’s second high-profile knock-out of the year -- in May he inflicted a shock defeat on Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness.

Alcaraz, the top seed in Shanghai, was mobbed by fans as he made his way to training Friday.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in Beijing earlier this week before going on to win the China Open, was also looking relaxed and smiling on the practice courts.

Related stories

Related Topics

Casper Ruud /

Shanghai Masters

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: PAK 13/0 (2); Fakhar, Imam eye steady start in first PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND reaches final after beating PAK 61-14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India beats Pakistan to enter men’s kabaddi final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win
    AFP
  2. Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  3. United Cup to feature fewer matches in 2024
    Reuters
  4. Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis
    Team Sportstar
  5. Top seeded Alcaraz ‘feels ready’ for Shanghai after Beijing disappointment
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Swiatek through to China Open semifinals after comeback win
    AFP
  2. Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Score, World Cup 2023 updates: PAK 13/0 (2); Fakhar, Imam eye steady start in first PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters
    AFP
  4. India vs Pakistan Kabaddi Highlights, Asian Games 2023 Semifinal: IND reaches final after beating PAK 61-14
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: India beats Pakistan to enter men’s kabaddi final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment