Ruud eases through to third round of Shanghai Masters

A dominant Casper Ruud eased through to the third round of the Shanghai Masters on Friday, as the tournament’s big names started taking to the courts.

Despite describing the match against Yoshihito Nishioka as “really tough”, the world number nine easily dispatched the Japanese player 7-5, 6-0.

There was an upset for 11th-ranked Australian Alex de Minaur, who fell 6-3, 7-5 to Fabian Marozsan, ranked 91st.

It was the Hungarian’s second high-profile knock-out of the year -- in May he inflicted a shock defeat on Carlos Alcaraz at the Italian Open.

Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic continued his progress through the tournament after opponent Tallon Griekspoor retired from the match due to illness.

Alcaraz, the top seed in Shanghai, was mobbed by fans as he made his way to training Friday.

Italy’s Jannik Sinner, who beat Alcaraz in Beijing earlier this week before going on to win the China Open, was also looking relaxed and smiling on the practice courts.