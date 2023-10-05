Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis

Karan Rastogi served and stroked with robust energy to outwit former champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.
Vishnu also played a vibrant game, but Karan was able to keep his composure and played better to set up a semifinal against defending champion Manish Sureshkumar.
Ishaque Eqbal recovered from being down 2-5 in the first set tie-break to beat Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 7-6(2), in an entertaining match. He will play another former champion Siddharth Vishwakarma who quelled the challenge from VM Ranjeet in straight sets.
In the women’s section, Vaishnavi Adkar and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty caught the eye with their vibrant game. They will play each other in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sandeepti Singh Rao.
In the junior girls section, Suhitha Maruri recovered from being down 3-5 in the decider. she saved a match point before beating Asmi Adkar 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Harithashree Venkatesh played smart to get past top seed Sonal Patil in three sets.
The results (quarterfinals):
