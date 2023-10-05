MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis

Vishnu also played a vibrant game, but Karan was able to keep his composure and played better to set up a semifinal against defending champion Manish Sureshkumar.

Published : Oct 05, 2023 19:15 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Karan Rastogi made the semifinals of the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday.
Karan Rastogi made the semifinals of the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
infoIcon

Karan Rastogi made the semifinals of the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Karan Rastogi served and stroked with robust energy to outwit former champion Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4 in the men’s quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Vishnu also played a vibrant game, but Karan was able to keep his composure and played better to set up a semifinal against defending champion Manish Sureshkumar.

Ishaque Eqbal recovered from being down 2-5 in the first set tie-break to beat Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 7-6(2), in an entertaining match. He will play another former champion Siddharth Vishwakarma who quelled the challenge from VM Ranjeet in straight sets.

ALSO READ | SHANHAI MASTERS 2023: TOP SEEDED CARLOS ALCARAZ ‘FEELS READY’ FOR THE CHALLENGE

In the women’s section, Vaishnavi Adkar and Shrivalli Bhamidipaty caught the eye with their vibrant game. They will play each other in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between defending champion Vaidehi Chaudhari and Sandeepti Singh Rao.

In the junior girls section, Suhitha Maruri recovered from being down 3-5 in the decider. she saved a match point before beating Asmi Adkar 6-2, 5-7, 7-5. Harithashree Venkatesh played smart to get past top seed Sonal Patil in three sets.

The results (quarterfinals):
Men: Ishaque Eqbal bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-6(5), 7-6(2); Siddharth Vishwakarma bt VM Ranjeet 6-4, 6-1; Manish Sureshkumar bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-2, 6-1; Karan Singh bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-4.
Women: Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Lakshmi Prabha 6-2, 6-3; Sandeepti Singh Rao bt Akanksha Nitture 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sejal Bhutada 6-2, 6-1; Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Sai Samhitha 6-0, 6-1.
Under-18 boys: Arjun Rathi bt Suresh Keerthivassan 1-6, 7-5, 6-1; Rushil Khosla bt Kashit Nagrale 6-2, 6-2; Samarth Sahita bt Shanker Heisnam 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; Cahir Warik bt Manish Yadav 6-2, 6-0.
Under-18 girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Sonal Patil 6-2, 2-6, 6-4; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Maaya Rajeshwaran 6-2, 6-3; Diya Ramesh bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-1, 6-2; Suhitha Maruri bt Asmi Adkar 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.

Related stories

Related Topics

Fenesta National Tennis Championship

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 138/1 (17); Ravindra, Conway fifties steer chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: India wins compound archery golds; Saurav, Antim win medals; Satwik-Chirag duo leads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 86 medals; Men’s team in compound archery bags country’s 21st gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis
    Team Sportstar
  2. Top seeded Alcaraz ‘feels ready’ for Shanghai after Beijing disappointment
    AFP
  3. China Open: Coco Gauff saves four set points before advancing to the quarterfinal
    AP
  4. China Open 2023 Results: Sinner defeats Medvedev to claim Beijing crown
    Reuters
  5. Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship: Sejal Bhutada defeats fifth seed Sharmada Balu in women’s quarterfinals
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. England vs New Zealand Live Score, World Cup 2023: NZ 138/1 (17); Ravindra, Conway fifties steer chase vs ENG
    Team Sportstar
  2. Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship quarterfinals results: Karan Singh through to the semis
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Games 2023 LIVE, October 5 updates, medals tally: India wins compound archery golds; Saurav, Antim win medals; Satwik-Chirag duo leads
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, October 5
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally October 5 - LIVE - India 4th with 86 medals; Men’s team in compound archery bags country’s 21st gold
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment