Fenesta National Tennis C’Ship: Sejal Bhutada defeats fifth seed Sharmada Balu in women’s quarterfinals

Sejal Bhutada sustained a strong game to beat the fifth seed Sharmada Balu 6-4, 6-2 in the women’s quarterfinals of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Wednesday.

On another hot day, the 14-year-old Sejal ranked a modest 3290 in the world among juniors, and a trainee of coach Hemant Bendre in Pune played fearless, unmindful of the reputation of her 30-year-old opponent in setting up a quarterfinal against fourth seed Vaishnavi Adkar.

“Nothing worked for me today”, said Sharmada, who has been focusing on the doubles with considerable success in the international circuit.

Sai Samhitha warded off a stiff challenge from Vanshika Choudhary to make the quarterfinals against second seed Shrivalli Bhamidipaty.

Top seed Vaidehi Chaudhari will play Lakshmi Prabha, while the other quarterfinal will be between Sandeepti Singh Rao and Akanksha Nitture.

In the men’s event, former champion Vishnu Vardhan pulled off another fighting victory against Kabir Hans in the second set tie-break. He will play second seed Karan Singh in the quarterfinals.