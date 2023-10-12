Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023: Prisha upsets top-seed Divya to enter semis in the girls’ U-14 category

Prisha Shinde of Maharashtra caused a big upset in the quarterfinals of the ongoing 28th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship 2023 by defeating top-seed Divya Ramesh of Tamil Nadu to enter the semifinals at the DLTA Complex in New Delhi on Thursday.

Playing in the girls’ U-14 category, Prisha looked in complete control of the match right from the beginning and got the better of Divya 6-2, 6-4 in straight sets to move into the semi-finals of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 seed in the boys’ U-14 category, Hruthik Katakam of Telangana stamped his authority with another commanding victory by beating Karnataka’s Diganth M 6-0, 6-0 in the last eight.

The boys’ U-16 category also saw some top-notch tennis action as Tamil Nadu’s Thirumurugan V overcame the challenge of Kabir Chothani of Gujarat by 6-4, 7-5 in straight sets to reach the semis. Punjab’s Armaan Walia played a brilliant match using his fast forehands to precision to beat Haryana’s Prateek Sheora 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling three-set battle.

In the girls’ U-16 category, Telangana’s Rishitha Basireddy conquered Harithashree Venktesh of Tamil Nadu 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a tough match to move into the last four.

Kabir Chothani of Gujarat and Uttarakhand’s Arnav Yadav reached the final of the boys’ doubles U-16 category after beating Riyan Kashyan and Antariksh Tamuly 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets.