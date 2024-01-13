MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case

Mitjana, who denied the charges related to the fixing of matches in 2017 and 2018, was also fined $20,000.

Published : Jan 13, 2024 09:12 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

AP
Representative image: Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018.
Representative image: Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Representative image: Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

French tennis player Leny Mitjana has been banned from the sport for 10 years for match-fixing violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The sanction is linked to a criminal investigation into a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium, the ITIA said.

Mitjana, who denied the charges related to the fixing of matches in 2017 and 2018, was also fined $20,000.

Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018.

The ITIA said a hearing was held on Nov. 8 and that Mitjana was found liable for 11 breaches, including “the facilitation of wagering, contriving the outcome of matches, influencing other players not to use their best efforts in matches, and failing to report corrupt approaches.”

The ban runs until Dec. 21, 2033.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case
    AP
  2. Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Spain forward Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
    AP
  4. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  5. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Leander Paes on Hall of Fame induction — ‘My parents’ encouragement and constant love are the reasons I could achieve it all’

Shayan Acharya,Amitabha Das Sharma
Two to tango: Two Indians have directly qualified for the Paris Games already — Neeraj Chopra did so with his first throw at the World Championships while Jena followed suit at the Asian Games with his silver medal-winning effort.

Paris Olympics 2024: Who will join Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena in javelin throw event

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case
    AP
  2. Lehecka crushes Korda in Adelaide International; Ostapenko into women’s final
    AP
  3. Sinner short on match practice but full of belief before Australian Open
    Reuters
  4. Gauff aims to harness ‘mental fire’ at Australian Open
    AFP
  5. Sumit Nagal qualifies for Australian Open main draw, will face Bublik in opening round
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case
    AP
  2. Man City’s Haaland out until end of January, says Guardiola
    Reuters
  3. Spain forward Hermoso says former coach Jorge Vilda made players feel uncomfortable
    AP
  4. Hetmyer left out of West Indies white ball squads for Aussie series
    AFP
  5. Musiala double hands Bayern win at season restart as club remembers Beckenbauer
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment