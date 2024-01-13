French tennis player Leny Mitjana gets 10-year ban in match-fixing case

French tennis player Leny Mitjana has been banned from the sport for 10 years for match-fixing violations, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said Friday.

The sanction is linked to a criminal investigation into a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium, the ITIA said.

Mitjana, who denied the charges related to the fixing of matches in 2017 and 2018, was also fined $20,000.

Mitjana reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 458 in 2018.

The ITIA said a hearing was held on Nov. 8 and that Mitjana was found liable for 11 breaches, including “the facilitation of wagering, contriving the outcome of matches, influencing other players not to use their best efforts in matches, and failing to report corrupt approaches.”

The ban runs until Dec. 21, 2033.