Rising tennis star Frances Tiafoe reaches Japan Open quarter-finals

06 October, 2022 16:59 IST
Frances Tiafoe of the United States celebrates Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain during on day four of the Rakuten Japan Open | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe came through a second set battle on Thursday to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals, then said he wasn’t bothered by rising expectations because “I wanna win for me”.

The 24-year-old American, who has been in the spotlight since beating Rafael Nadal on the way to a first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open last month, beat Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) in the second round in Tokyo.

The American breezed through the first set before Miralles fought back to take the second to a tie-break that saw some of the best rallies of the 1hr 32min encounter.

“Good match today, tough second set,” said Tiafoe, who has won his last 13 tie-breaks.

“Sometimes it tips well your way. I’m playing very aggressive, I’m serving well in the tie-breaks, always a couple of aces.”

He will face Miomir Kecmanovic in the last eight, after the Serb beat Britain’s Dan Evans 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4).

After stunning Nadal at Flushing Meadows, Tiafoe played a starring role at the Laver Cup in London where his Rest of the World Team beat Europe for the first time in the competition’s history.

But the fourth-seeded player, currently world number 19, said he was comfortable with all the attention he is receiving

“I don’t really care about what other people think I should be doing because I’ve had recent success.

“You know: ‘Oh, is he going to be the next...?’,” he said.

