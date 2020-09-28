Tennis Tennis French Open: Kvitova sails past Dodin into second round Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a power-packed show to beat Oceane Dodin 6-3, 7-5 on Monday and breeze into the second round of the French Open. Reuters Paris 28 September, 2020 17:16 IST Petra Kvitova plays a shot against France's Oceane Dodin in the first round match of the French Open in Paris on Monday. - AP/PTI Reuters Paris 28 September, 2020 17:16 IST Czech seventh seed Petra Kvitova put in a power-packed show to beat Oceane Dodin 6-3, 7-5 on Monday and breeze into the second round of the French Open.The 30-year-old two-time Wimbledon champion lost only two points on serve in the opening set in her first clash with the French player, who has not got past the first round of a Grand Slam event since 2017.READ: Tough Gauff downs ninth seed Konta in ParisDonin found her feet under the closed roof of Court Philippe Chatrier in the second set, which saw an early trade of service breaks, but Kvitova raised her game to get the break in the 11th game and close in on victory.The Czech, who missed last year's tournament at Roland Garros due to an arm injury, sealed victory with a forehand volley for her 30th winner and will next play either Italian Jasmine Paolini or Aliona Bolsova of Spain. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos