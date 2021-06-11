French Open 2021 Men's Semifinals LIVE: Tsitsipas's breaks Zverev's serve, off to strong start in semifinal

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live updates of the first men's semifinal between Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 Roland Garros.

Zverev 0-2 Tsitispas: The Greek fifth seed gets the early break in this opening set as Zverev hits long, in the final point of that game.

Zverev 0-1 Tsitsipas: The Greek takes the opening game of this first set.

HERE WE GO!

TOSS update: Tsitisipas called heads, the coin fell tails and Zverev has opted to receive.

Both players walking out to Court Philippe-Chatrier. Zverev out first, followed by Tsitsipas.

10 MINUTES TO GO FOR THE START OF THIS MATCH!

The winner of this match will take on the winner of the second semifinal, which will be played later in the evening between top seed Novak Djokovic and third seed and reigning champion Rafael Nadal.

WHAT BOTH SAID

ZVEREV: "Obviously, the Grand Slams are the tournaments that we want to win the most.Before, maybe, the last few years, I was putting too much pressure on myself. ... Before Medvedev and Tsitsipas arrived, I was seen as this guy that was going to all of a sudden take over the tennis world,"

TSITSIPAS: “I feel privileged that I’m in that position, and I feel obviously I’ve put in a lot of daily hard work (that) has been a key element of me being here. But, you know, my ego tells me I want more.”

The two players have faced one another seven times in the past. Tsitsipas leads the head-to-head 5-2. Zverev, though, won the last encounter in straight sets 6-4, 7-6 at the 2021 Acapulco Open final.

Zverev and Tsitsipas have played only once before on clay and that happened at the 2019 Madrid Masters, where in the quarterfinal stage, the Greek won in three sets 7-5, 3-6, 6-2.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, faced up to second seed Daniil Medvedev and delivered the goods in a night-session quarterfinal.

Among all four semifinalists, it was Zverev, who perhaps had the easiest route to the last four stage of the competition.

As the two European youngsters men get set to battle, here's a look as to how both men made it to the semifinal stage

ALEXANDER ZVEREV

1st Round: beat Oscar Otte 3-6, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-0 2nd Round: beat Roman Safiullin 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 3rd Round: beat Laslo Dere 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 4th Round: beat Kei Nishikori 6-4. 6-1. 6-1 Quarterfinal: beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-4, 6-1, 6-1

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

1st Round: beat Jeremy Chardy 7-6. 6-3, 6-1 2nd Round: beat Pedro Martinez 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 3rd Round: beat John Isner 5-7, 6-3, 7-6, 6-1 4th Round: beat Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3, 6-2, 7-5 Quarterfinal: beat Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 7-6, 7-5