French Open 2021: Gauff beats Jabeur to reach maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal

Gauff wrapped up the win in less than an hour on her fourth match point and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Reuters
PARIS 07 June, 2021 16:50 IST

Coco Gauff of the U.S. celebrates after winning her fourth round match against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur.   -  REUTERS

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal on Monday with a crushing 6-3, 6-1 win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the French Open.

The 17-year-old capitalised on a nervous start by Jabeur and never let her opponent off the hook in a clinical display.

Jabeur, like Gauff, a former junior French Open champion, tried to mix things up with her trademark drop shots, but nothing could disrupt Gauff's flow.

 

Gauff wrapped up the win in less than an hour on her fourth match point and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

She will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who swept Sloane Stephens aside 6-2, 6-0, for a place in the semis.

"I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," said Gauff who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Gauff came into the French Open on the back of a clay court title in Parma.

"Parma taught me how to close out matches and how to deal with pressure," added the American who also discovered Monday that she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.

