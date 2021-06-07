French Open 2021: Gauff beats Jabeur to reach maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal

American teenager Coco Gauff reached her first Grand Slam quarterfinal on Monday with a crushing 6-3, 6-1 win over Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the fourth round of the French Open.

The 17-year-old capitalised on a nervous start by Jabeur and never let her opponent off the hook in a clinical display.

Jabeur, like Gauff, a former junior French Open champion, tried to mix things up with her trademark drop shots, but nothing could disrupt Gauff's flow.

A fierce competitor on and off the court



Gauff wrapped up the win in less than an hour on her fourth match point and is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

She will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who swept Sloane Stephens aside 6-2, 6-0, for a place in the semis.

"I am super happy to reach my first Grand Slam quarter-final. I played really well today," said Gauff who has yet to drop a set at the tournament.

Gauff came into the French Open on the back of a clay court title in Parma.

"Parma taught me how to close out matches and how to deal with pressure," added the American who also discovered Monday that she had claimed a place on the American team for the Tokyo Olympics.