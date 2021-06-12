Covid-19 curfew lifted at Djokovic-Nadal French Open match

The French Open semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was given permission to be concluded in front of spectators on Friday despite the tie exceeding an 11pm Covid-19 curfew.

"In agreement with the national authorities, the match will come to an end in your presence," said a stadium announcer to 5,000 spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier.



AS IT HAPPENS: French Open 2021 LIVE Score, Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Semifinal updates: Djokovic leads 3-2 in fourth set

Djokovic had just won the third set of the semifinal on a tiebreak when the news was announced for a two sets to one lead.