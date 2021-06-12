Tennis

Covid-19 curfew lifted at Djokovic-Nadal French Open match

Djokovic had just won the third set of the semi-final on a tiebreak when the news was announced for a two sets to one lead.

The French Open semifinal between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic was given permission to be concluded in front of spectators on Friday despite the tie exceeding an 11pm Covid-19 curfew.

"In agreement with the national authorities, the match will come to an end in your presence," said a stadium announcer to 5,000 spectators on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Djokovic had just won the third set of the semifinal on a tiebreak when the news was announced for a two sets to one lead.

