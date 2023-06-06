Magazine

‘I don’t support the war, I don’t support Lukashenko’: Sabalenka

Belarusian Sabalenka had cancelled two previous press conferences, claiming she didn’t feel “safe” after facing a barrage of questions over her links to her country’s strongman leader.

Published : Jun 06, 2023 20:44 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

AFP
At the end of Tuesday’s match, Svitolina (bottom) chose not to shake the hand of Sabalenka, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent.
At the end of Tuesday’s match, Svitolina (bottom) chose not to shake the hand of Sabalenka, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

At the end of Tuesday’s match, Svitolina (bottom) chose not to shake the hand of Sabalenka, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Belarus tennis star Aryna Sabalenka outrightly condemned her country’s role in the war in Ukraine on Tuesday and insisted she is not a supporter of president Alexander Lukashenko.

“I’m not supporting the war. I don’t support war, meaning I don’t support Lukashenko,” the world number two said after reaching the French Open semifinals by defeating Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

The 25-year-old had come under increasing pressure to distance herself from her apparent close relationship with Lukashenko, a key military ally of Moscow in the ongoing conflict.

ALSO READ
Sabalenka beats Svitolina, reaches maiden French Open semifinal

“We played a lot of Fed Cups in Belarus. He (Lukashenko) was in our matches taking pictures with us after the match. Nothing bad was happening that time in Belarus or in Ukraine or in Russia,” she told reporters.

Sabalenka had cancelled two previous press conferences at Roland Garros, claiming she didn’t feel “safe” after facing a barrage of questions over her links to her country’s strongman leader.

As Australian Open champion and potential world number one after the French Open, she was pressed by Ukraine rivals to individually stand up against the war.

“I don’t want my country to be involved in any conflict. I said it many times. You have my position. You have my answer,” she said.

ALSO READ
‘Embarrassing’, ‘feral’, ‘disrespectful’: French Open fans under fire

“I don’t want sport to be involved in politics, because I’m just a 25-year-old tennis player. And if I would like to be political I wouldn’t be here. I don’t want to be involved in any politics.”

Sabalenka has had close associations with Lukashenko in the past.

In 2018, she requested a one-to-one meeting with him, according to Belarusian state news agency Belta.

The following year, in an interview with the country’s largest independent news site Tut.by -- since shuttered following a brutal crackdown after historic demonstrations against Lukashenko -- she spoke glowingly of the Belarusian leader.

On December 31, 2020, after a year marked by the crushing of pro-democracy demonstrations in Belarus, Sabalenka toasted the new year with Lukashenko in Minsk.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Muchova pummels Pavlyuchenkova to book semifinal spot

Lukashenko praised Sabalenka when she won the Australian Open in January.

At the end of Tuesday’s match, Svitolina chose not to shake the hand of Sabalenka, a common practice now in the sport when a Ukrainian player meets a Russian or Belarusian opponent.

Svitolina was booed by the crowd while Sabalenka stood at the net.

The Ukrainian accused Sabalenka of deliberately “inflaming” the situation.

“It just was an instinct like I always do after all my matches,” said Sabalenka of her decision to approach the net.

