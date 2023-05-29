It is waiting time for Sriram Balaji and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan in Paris.

The other Indian pair, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni, made the cut for the French Open with their individual doubles ranks of 74 and 75. Rohan Bopanna (11) will be seeded with Matthew Ebden (15) of Australia.

“We are the fourth team out on the alternates list. To be honest, we are hungry to have an opportunity if it presents itself”, said Jeevan, ranked 79 in the world.

“The margins are so fine in doubles. The more you keep knocking on the door and stay sharp with your game, it could all come together when you least expect it,” said Jeevan.

On the day of the cut-off rank for the Paris entry, Jeevan and Balaji were placed 82nd and 87th, respectively.

On the positive side, it has been eventful for Jeevan and Balaji, who made the draw as alternates this season. The duo reached the final of the Pune ATP event as alternates. More significantly, the duo was the last team to enter the Australian Open as alternates and ended up beating the fifth seeds in the first round in Melbourne.

Fresh from the Challenger final in Macedonia, Balaji and Jeevan do feel ready for the Grand Slam, even though their clay court results were not that strong as last year, when they had won two Challenger titles on the surface.

Photo of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Sriram Balaji in the centre among a bunch of Indian players during the Challenger in Macedonia last week. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We are proud of being able to give ourselves the opportunity to play these bigger events. It took a lot of patience”, observed Jeevan, who had stayed away from the professional circuit for a long time during the pandemic.

Having played with many partners over the years, Jeevan does feel pretty strong about having the big results in the company of Balaji.

“Balaji is very hungry to improve. He is open to suggestions on how we can work better together. We have mutual respect for our work ethic, and that makes it easier for the partnership to work”, said Jeevan.

While there are a bunch of Indian players hunting in the Challenger circuit, Jeevan has tremendous respect and admiration for his erstwhile partner, the 43-year-old Bopanna.

“Rohan’s game style is so impressive. He has pretty much all the shots. Of course, his serve is world class. It is definitely motivating to see his consistency and perseverance paying off”, said Jeevan, who had won the Chennai Open ATP event with Bopanna in 2017.