French Open: Fernandez and Townsend reach women’s doubles final

The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in Sunday’s final.

Published : Jun 09, 2023 19:55 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in action.
FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Canada’s Leylah Fernandez in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Leylah Fernandez and Taylor Townsend reached the women’s doubles final at the French Open by beating second-seeded Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 6-0, 6-4 on Friday.

The Canadian-American pair, seeded 10th, will face unseeded Hsieh Su-Wei of Taiwan and Wang Xinyu of China in Sunday’s final. Hsieh and Wang upset sixth-seeded Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Ellen Perez 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.

Gauff and Pegula were last year’s runner-up in women’s doubles at Roland Garros, where the Americans lost to Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

The 37-year-old Hsieh is a four-time Grand Slam doubles champion. Hsieh and Peng Shuai won the women’s doubles title at the 2014 French Open.

It will be the first Grand Slam final in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up in singles.

Townsend, in her only other major final, was runner-up with Caty McNally at last year’s U.S. Open to Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

