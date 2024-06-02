Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Anastasia Potapova in the round of 16 of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday.
Third-seeded American Coco Gauff, who finished as runner-up in 2022, takes on Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.
In men’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner plays against local favourite while third seed Carlos Alcaraz faces 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.
Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day eight of French Open 2024:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Anastasia Potapova - 2:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) - Not before 5:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Clara Tauson (DEN)
Men’s Singles - [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - Not before 8:30PM IST
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 5
Men’s Doubles, First Round - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [Alt] Orlando Luz (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann (BRA)
Mixed Doubles, First Round - Veronika Kudermetova/Rohan Bopanna (IND) vs Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)
Latest on Sportstar
- Watch | If he has applied, Gambhir would be good coach for India: Ganguly
- USA vs Canada, T20 World Cup 2024 LIVE score: Navneet Dhaliwal scores first fifty of tournament
- French Open 2024, June 2 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner look to reach quarterfinals
- Inter Miami vs St. Louis LIVE Score, MLS: MIA 3-3 STL; Alba equalises for Messi’s Miami to cancle out Surez’s own goal
- USA vs CAN: Canada’s Navneet Dhaliwal scores first fifty of T20 World Cup 2024
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE