French Open 2024, June 2 schedule: Swiatek, Alcaraz and Sinner look to reach quarterfinals

French Open 2024, June 2 schedule: Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner are some of the prominent players in action in the fourth round on the eighth day at Roland Garros, Paris.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 07:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Second-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner faces local favourite Corentin Moutet in the round of 16 of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday.
Second-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner faces local favourite Corentin Moutet in the round of 16 of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Second-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner faces local favourite Corentin Moutet in the round of 16 of French Open at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Defending champion and World No. 1 Iga Swiatek faces Anastasia Potapova in the round of 16 of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Sunday.

Third-seeded American Coco Gauff, who finished as runner-up in 2022, takes on Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

In men’s singles, second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner plays against local favourite while third seed Carlos Alcaraz faces 21st seed Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Here’s the full list of fourth-round fixtures for day eight of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Anastasia Potapova - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [21] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) - Not before 5:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Corentin Moutet (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Clara Tauson (DEN)

Men’s Singles - [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) - Not before 8:30PM IST

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 5

Men’s Doubles, First Round - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs [Alt] Orlando Luz (BRA)/Marcelo Zormann (BRA)

Mixed Doubles, First Round - Veronika Kudermetova/Rohan Bopanna (IND) vs Liudmila Samsonova/Andrea Vavassori (ITA)

