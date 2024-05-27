French Open 2024, May 27 schedule: Nadal vs Zverev marquee clash; Swiatek, Sinner in action

Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in a marquee first-round clash on the second day of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday.

The match between Nadal and Zverev is scheduled to be the third and final one during the day session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

Iga Swiatek opens her title defence against local qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.

Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner faces USA’s Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.

Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day one of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [WC] Sachia Vickery (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [Q] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)

Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev [GER] vs Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)

Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Julia Avdeeva

Women’s Singles - [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Karolina Pliskova (CZE)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [29] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

Women’s Singles - [6] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA)

Men’s Singles - [5] Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer (GER)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Men’s Singles - [15] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Hugo Gaston (FRA) - 2:30PM IST

Court 7

Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov vs Sumit Nagal (IND)

Court 6

Women’s Singles - [13] Beatriz Hadda Maia (BRA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Court 8

Women’s Singles - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)