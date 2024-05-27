French Open 2024, May 27 schedule: Nadal vs Zverev marquee clash; Swiatek, Sinner in action

Fourteen-time champion Rafael Nadal takes on fourth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in a marquee first-round clash on the second day of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Monday.
The match between Nadal and Zverev is scheduled to be the third and final one during the day session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.
Iga Swiatek opens her title defence against local qualifier Leolia Jeanjean.
Reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner faces USA’s Christopher Eubanks on Court Suzanne-Lenglen.
Here’s the full list of first-round fixtures for day one of French Open 2024:
Court Philippe-Chatrier
Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs [WC] Sachia Vickery (USA) - 3:30PM IST
Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs [Q] Leolia Jeanjean (FRA)
Men’s Singles - [4] Alexander Zverev [GER] vs Rafael Nadal (ESP)
Men’s Singles - Gael Monfils (FRA) vs Thiago Seyboth Wild (BRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST
Where to watch French Open 2024 in India?
Court Suzanne-Lenglen
Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Christopher Eubanks (USA) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)
Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Julia Avdeeva
Women’s Singles - [15] Elina Svitolina (UKR) vs Karolina Pliskova (CZE)
Court Simonne-Mathieu
Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs Rebeka Masarova (ESP) - 2:30PM IST
Men’s Singles - [29] Arthur Fils (FRA) vs Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)
Women’s Singles - [6] Maria Sakkari (GRE) vs Varvara Gracheva (FRA)
Men’s Singles - [5] Daniil Medvedev vs Dominik Koepfer (GER)
Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:
Court 14
Men’s Singles - [15] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Hugo Gaston (FRA) - 2:30PM IST
Court 7
Men’s Singles - [18] Karen Khachanov vs Sumit Nagal (IND)
Court 6
Women’s Singles - [13] Beatriz Hadda Maia (BRA) vs Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)
Court 8
Women’s Singles - Bianca Andreescu (CAN) vs Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)
Latest on Sportstar
- French Open 2024: All you need to know about the prestigious Roland Garros
- French Open 2024, May 27 schedule: Nadal vs Zverev marquee clash; Swiatek, Sinner in action
- What happened when Nadal last faced Zverev at French Open
- Al Nassr vs Al Ittihad LIVE streaming info, Saudi Pro League 2023-24: When, where to watch Ronaldo play; Preview, prediction
- FIH Pro League 2023-24: Indian men beat Argentina 5-4, Harmanpreet scores hat-trick
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE