French Open 2024, May 29 schedule: Alcaraz, Swiatek and Sinner in second-round action

Third seed Carlos Alcaraz faces Dutch qualifier Jesper De Jong in the second round of French Open 2024 at Roland Garros, Paris on Wednesday.

Second seed and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner takes on local favourites Richard Gasquet during the night session on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

In women’s singles, defending champion Iga Swiatek will be up against former World No. 1 Naomi Osaka in the second round.

Here’s the full list of second-round fixtures for day four of French Open 2024:

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Women’s Singles - [21] Caroline Garcia (FRA) vs Sofia Kenin (USA) - 3:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [3] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) vs [Q] Jesper De Jong (NED)

Women’s Singles - [1] Iga Swiatek (POL) vs Naomi Osaka (JPN)

Men’s Singles - [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs Richard Gasquet (FRA) - Not before 11:45PM IST

Where to watch French Open 2024 in India? In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on SonyLiv and JioTV.

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Men’s Singles - [9] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) vs Daniel Altmaier (GER) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [8] Ons Jabeur (TUN) vs Camila Osorio (COL)

Men’s Singles - [6] Andrey Rublev vs Pedro Martinez (ESP)

Women’s Singles - [3] Coco Gauff (USA) vs [Q] Tamara Zidansek (SLO)

Court Simonne-Mathieu

Men’s Singles - [8] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) vs Brandon Nakashima (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [32] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) vs [WC] Chloe Paquet (FRA)

Women’s Singles - [11] Danielle Collins (USA) vs [Q] Olga Danilovic (SRB)

Men’s Singles - Corentin Moutet (FRA) vs Alexander Shevchenko (KAZ)

Here are some of the fixtures to watch out on the other courts:

Court 14

Women’s Singles - [5] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) vs [Q] Katie Volynets (USA) - 2:30PM IST

Men’s Singles - [25] Frances Tiafoe (USA) vs Denis Shapovalov (CAN)

Women’s Singles - [18] Marta Kostyuk (UKR) vs Donna Vekic (CRO)

Court 7

Men’s Singles - [15] Ben Shelton (USA) vs Kei Nishikori (JPN) - 2:30PM IST

Women’s Singles - [9] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) vs Clara Tauson (DEN)

Men’s Singles - [10] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) vs Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Court 2

Men’s Doubles, First Round - [2] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Marton Fucsovics (HUN)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN)

Court 10

Men’s Doubles, First Round - Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) vs John Peers (AUS)/Roman Safiullin