MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

French Open 2024: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach quarterfinals

Potapova was playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, but Swiatek took full control of the play and gave the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

Published : Jun 02, 2024 15:46 IST , PARIS - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Anastasia Potapova.
Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Anastasia Potapova. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Iga Swiatek of Poland plays a forehand against Anastasia Potapova. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

World number one Iga Swiatek continued her relentless march to a fourth French Open title with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of former junior rival Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Potapova was in uncharted territory, playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, and Swiatek took full control of the play, giving the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

Such was the top seed’s domination that Potapova won only 10 points in the encounter as Swiatek extended her win-streak on clay to 16 with the quickest match of her career.

The pair had met before at junior level where Potapova had come out on top in what Swiatek described as “heartbreaking matches” but in their first meeting as professionals, the Russian was truly outclassed.

“I had just a thought that times change a little bit because I remember she was always the player to beat me. I don’t think I won against her... We always played against each other (at) European championships,” Swiatek told reporters.

“Honestly, there’s no point thinking about that, but I had just a thought. It lasted two seconds and then I was focusing on my work because that’s the best thing I can do.

“I’m just proud of myself and the work that I’ve put to be in this place. Everything changed because I’m just older and I play better.”

Potapova attacked Swiatek’s serve on the odd occasion to claim a couple of winners, earning some warm applause from a crowd eager to see a contest.

But Swiatek’s near-perfect performance from the baseline and at the net left the Russian with no answers as the top seed wrapped up the first set in 19 minutes.

The crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier tried their best to encourage Potapova but Swiatek looked at ease, forcing the Russian into several mistakes as the top seed consolidated her early break.

The only problem Swiatek had was the swirling wind on serve, with the roof finally left open after several days of rain.

“I have someone in my team who is a sailor, so I know a little bit about the wind,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek eventually put Potapova out of her misery with her sixth break of serve and the crestfallen Russian made a hasty exit from the court.

Swiatek will next face Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals after the fifth seed dispatched Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.

Related Topics

French Open 2024 /

Iga Swiatek /

Anastasia Potapova /

Grand Slam /

Marketa Vondrousova /

Olga Danilovic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fate and Champions League find their way towards Real Madrid, again
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Bandurak scores two goals for Great Britain, India trail as Q2 begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid from PSG on free transfer: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Careers of boys can change with June 6 game: Stimac
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Shed a tear for there will never be another like them

Ayon Sengupta
Task cut out: Stuart Law’s first assignment with USA is a T20I series at home against Bangladesh.

Stuart Law: We will find a cult hero from USA in this T20 World Cup

Nilesh D. Mehta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. French Open 2024: Djokovic says ‘things could be handled differently’ after 3 a.m. finish
    AFP
  2. French Open 2024: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek eyes quarters as Alcaraz, Sinner confident
    AFP
  4. French Open 2024: Djokovic credits crowd with getting him through late, late show
    Reuters
  5. French Open 2024: A pigeon is rescued by chair umpire during a match
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Fate and Champions League find their way towards Real Madrid, again
    Aashin Prasad
  2. IND vs GBR LIVE Score, FIH Pro League hockey: Bandurak scores two goals for Great Britain, India trail as Q2 begins
    Team Sportstar
  3. French Open 2024: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach quarterfinals
    Reuters
  4. Kylian Mbappe set to join Real Madrid from PSG on free transfer: Reports
    Team Sportstar
  5. Careers of boys can change with June 6 game: Stimac
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment