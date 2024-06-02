French Open 2024: Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach quarterfinals

World number one Iga Swiatek continued her relentless march to a fourth French Open title with a 6-0, 6-0 demolition of former junior rival Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes to reach the quarterfinals at Roland Garros on Sunday.

Potapova was in uncharted territory, playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, and Swiatek took full control of the play, giving the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

Such was the top seed’s domination that Potapova won only 10 points in the encounter as Swiatek extended her win-streak on clay to 16 with the quickest match of her career.

The pair had met before at junior level where Potapova had come out on top in what Swiatek described as “heartbreaking matches” but in their first meeting as professionals, the Russian was truly outclassed.

“I had just a thought that times change a little bit because I remember she was always the player to beat me. I don’t think I won against her... We always played against each other (at) European championships,” Swiatek told reporters.

“Honestly, there’s no point thinking about that, but I had just a thought. It lasted two seconds and then I was focusing on my work because that’s the best thing I can do.

“I’m just proud of myself and the work that I’ve put to be in this place. Everything changed because I’m just older and I play better.”

Potapova attacked Swiatek’s serve on the odd occasion to claim a couple of winners, earning some warm applause from a crowd eager to see a contest.

But Swiatek’s near-perfect performance from the baseline and at the net left the Russian with no answers as the top seed wrapped up the first set in 19 minutes.

The crowd inside Court Philippe-Chatrier tried their best to encourage Potapova but Swiatek looked at ease, forcing the Russian into several mistakes as the top seed consolidated her early break.

The only problem Swiatek had was the swirling wind on serve, with the roof finally left open after several days of rain.

“I have someone in my team who is a sailor, so I know a little bit about the wind,” Swiatek said.

Swiatek eventually put Potapova out of her misery with her sixth break of serve and the crestfallen Russian made a hasty exit from the court.

Swiatek will next face Marketa Vondrousova in the quarterfinals after the fifth seed dispatched Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic 6-4, 6-2.