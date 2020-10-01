Tennis Tennis French Open: Muguruza eases into third round Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova. Reuters Paris 01 October, 2020 23:36 IST Garbine Muguruza serves during her second round match against Karolina Pliskova. - Getty Images Reuters Paris 01 October, 2020 23:36 IST Former champion Garbine Muguruza breezed into the French Open third round with a routine 6-3, 6-2 victory over Czech Kristyna Pliskova on Thursday.It was a welcome stroll on court Suzanne Lenglen for 2016 winner Muguruza, who had fought for three hours in her opening match and needed just over an hour to see off Pliskova.The Spanish 11th seed made only 13 unforced errors to set up a meeting with American Danielle Collins in the bottom part of the draw where Sofia Kenin is the highest seed - fourth - remaining. French Open: Ostapenko overcomes Pliskova, Stephens crashes out After an early exchange of breaks, Muguruza took full advantage of Pliskova's poor serve - only 42% of first serves in - to bag the opening set.Pliskova's service rate improved in the second set but Muguruza sprayed the court with winners, making sure there was no comeback for the world number 69. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos