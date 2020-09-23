Prajnesh Gunneswaran out of French Open qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran's quest for a French Open main draw appearance fell flat on Wednesday as he lost to Aleksandar Vukic in the second round of qualifying.

The Indian, ranked 141 in the world, lost 6-4, 7-6 (4). Prajnesh was broken in the first game of the opening set and had a chance to claw back when he had two break-points in the fourth game, but failed to convert.

Vukic comfortably held on take the first set, firing 12 aces along the way.

Prajnesh got off to a strong start in the second set as he claimed the early break to lead 209, but the Australian broke back in the third game. Both players went on to hold serves to take the set to a tie-breaker, where Prajnesh lost serve four times to concede the match.

Prajnesh's ouster ends India's challenge in the men's singles, with Sumit Nagal and Ramkumar Ramanathan losing in the first round of qualifying.

Ankita Raina is the sole Indian hope in the women's singles, and will face Kurumi Nara in the second round of qualifying.