Tennis Tennis Ankita Raina progresses to second round of French Open qualifiers Ankita Raina beat Jovana Jovic in three sets to advance to the second round of qualifying at the French Open. PTI 22 September, 2020 20:08 IST Ankita Raina will take on Japan's Kurumi Nara in the second round of qualifiers at the French Open. [File Image] - Shiv Kumar Pushpakar PTI 22 September, 2020 20:08 IST India's Ankita Raina progressed to the second round of the French Open qualifiers with a hard-fought win over Jovana Jovic on Tuesday. RELATED| Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaches second round of French Open qualifiers Ankita prevailed 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 in a marathon two-hour 47 minute contest against the Serbian. The 27-year-old Indian won 106 points to 100 of her rival. Ankita will next take on Japan's Kurumi Nara, seeded 22nd.India's top-ranked woman tennis player, Ankita, has not gone beyond the second round at the Grand Slam qualifiers and needs to win two more matches to make it to the main draw.RELATED| Ankita Raina: I've not faced a financial burden No Indian woman has played in the singles main draw of a major since Sania Mirza competed in the 2012 Australian Open.