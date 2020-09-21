Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaches second round of French Open qualifiers

Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved to the second round of French Open qualifiers with a straight-sets win over Cem Ilkel. The Indian won 6-3, 6-1.

Despite losing the first three games of the match, Prajnesh bounced back to break Ilkel thrice and take the first set 6-3. He carried the momentum into the second set, taking a quick 5-0 lead before sealing the set 6-1.

He will face Aleksandar Vukic or Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.

Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal exited with a straight-sets defeat to Dustin Brown. India's highest-ranked men's singles player bowed out with 7-6(4), 7-5 loss.

Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Frenchman Tristan Lamasine later in the day.