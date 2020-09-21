Tennis Tennis Prajnesh Gunneswaran reaches second round of French Open qualifiers Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved to the second round of French Open qualifiers with a straight-sets win over Cem Ilkel. Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 17:15 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran will face Aleksandar Vukic or Carlos Alcaraz in the next round. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar 21 September, 2020 17:15 IST Prajnesh Gunneswaran moved to the second round of French Open qualifiers with a straight-sets win over Cem Ilkel. The Indian won 6-3, 6-1.Despite losing the first three games of the match, Prajnesh bounced back to break Ilkel thrice and take the first set 6-3. He carried the momentum into the second set, taking a quick 5-0 lead before sealing the set 6-1.He will face Aleksandar Vukic or Carlos Alcaraz in the next round.Meanwhile, Sumit Nagal exited with a straight-sets defeat to Dustin Brown. India's highest-ranked men's singles player bowed out with 7-6(4), 7-5 loss. Ramkumar Ramanathan will take on Frenchman Tristan Lamasine later in the day. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos