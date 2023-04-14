Tennis

Fritz stuns defending champion Tsitsipas in Monte Carlo

American Taylor Fritz upset two-time defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-4 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters semifinals on Friday.

AP
USA’s Taylor Fritz celebrates after winning his match against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas during the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament quarter final tennis match in Monte Carlo on April 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Valery HACHE / AFP

Second-seeded Tsitsipas was on a 12-match winning streak on the French Cote d’Azur, where he claimed his two Masters 1000 titles.

“I stuck to the strategy of pulling the trigger and not letting him dictate with his forehand,” the No. 8 seed Fritz said.

Tsitsipas broke back to 4-4 in the second set, but then Fritz broke his serve easily for 5-4 and closed out the match with an ace for a love hold.

Fritz will next face fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, who beat German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-1, 7-6 (5).

The top two seeds have now been knocked out of the clay-court tournament following Novak Djokovic’s exit in the third round on Thursday.

