Muguruza's coach Martinez named WTA Coach of the Year Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico. Reuters 12 December, 2021 20:36 IST Garbine Muguruza's coach, Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year. - Getty Images, Reuters 12 December, 2021 20:36 IST Conchita Martinez has been named WTA Coach of the Year, the governing body of women's tennis announced on Sunday, after helping Spaniard Garbine Muguruza to three titles this year.Muguruza won in Dubai and Chicago before the two-times Grand Slam champion claimed her first season-ending WTA Finals title in Guadalajara, Mexico.READ: Andy Murray splits from long-term coach Delgado Iga Swiatek's coach, Piotr Sierzputowski, won the award last year.World No.1 Ash Barty was earlier named WTA Player of the Year for the second time and U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu took the Newcomer of the Year title.