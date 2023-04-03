Garbine Muguruza to miss French Open, Wimbledon this year

Garbine Muguruza is set to miss the French Open and Wimbledon this year.

The Spanish player announced on social media on Monday that she will skip the entire clay court and grass court seasons.

“Spending time with family and friends and it’s been really healthy and amazing so I’m going to lengthen this period this summer....therefore I’m going to miss clay and grass season,” the two-time Major winner wrote on Instagram.

The 29-year-old Muguruza has lost all four matches she has played this season and been out of action since the WTA250 event in Lyon which was held the week after Australian Open.

Muguruza is a former World No.1 but is currently ranked 132nd. Her two Grand Slam titles have come on clay (2016 French Open) and grass (2017 Wimbledon). Her last title was the 2021 WTA Finals triumph.