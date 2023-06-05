Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals

Gauff endured a rollercoaster of a first set against her Slovakian opponent who was in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 22:08 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Coco Gauff in action against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during the French Open.
Coco Gauff in action against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during the French Open. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Coco Gauff in action against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova during the French Open. | Photo Credit: AFP

Coco Gauff reached the French Open quarterfinals for a third successive year on Monday with a 7-5, 6-2 win over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova to set up a possible clash with World No.1 Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, the U.S. sixth seed, was defeated by Swiatek in the 2022 final at Roland Garros. On Monday, she endured a rollercoaster of a first set against her Slovakian opponent who was in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time.

ALSO READ
French Open 2023: Ruud reaches quarterfinals after straight-sets win over Jarry

The 19-year-old American let slip a 5-2 lead to be pinned back to 5-5 before steadying herself. She then handed back an early break in the second set before stretching out to another convincing 5-2 lead and serving out the win.

Swiatek, bidding to be the first back-to-back champion in Paris since Justine Henin in 2007, faces Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine later on Monday.

Related Topics

French Open 2023 /

Roland Garros /

Coco Gauff /

Anna Karolina Schmiedlova /

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. BAI introduces Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to eradicate age fraud
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inzaghi praises City and Guardiola ahead of Champions League final
    Reuters
  5. Weeks before India vs Pakistan, PAK team stuck without clearance for SAFF Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. French Open 2023: Ruud reaches quarterfinals after straight-sets win over Jarry
    Reuters
  3. Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open
    AFP,Team Sportstar
  4. French Open 2023: Russian Kasatkina feeling bitter after being booed post loss to Ukraine’s Svitolina
    Reuters
  5. French Open: Jabeur eases past Pera to move into quarterfinals
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Gauff beats Schmiedlova to enter French Open quarterfinals
    AFP
  2. BAI introduces Voluntary Age Rectification Scheme to eradicate age fraud
    Team Sportstar
  3. NBA Draft 2023: Full list of early candidates after withdrawals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Inzaghi praises City and Guardiola ahead of Champions League final
    Reuters
  5. Weeks before India vs Pakistan, PAK team stuck without clearance for SAFF Championship 2023
    Jonathan Selvaraj
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment