French Open 2023: Ruud reaches quarterfinals after straight-sets win over Jarry

French Open 2023: Ruud next faces either Dane Holger Rune in a re-match of last year’s quarterfinal, or Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 20:00 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in French Open fourth round at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday.
Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in French Open fourth round at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Norway’s Casper Ruud celebrates after beating Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in French Open fourth round at Roland-Garros, Paris on Monday. | Photo Credit: AP

Last year’s runner-up Casper Ruud fought his way into the quarterfinals of the French Open as he ended the resilience of Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in a lengthy 7-6(3), 7-5, 7-5 victory on Monday.

The fourth seed from Norway struggled to keep things under control against claycourt specialist Jarry, who led in the last two sets but could not convert.

Ruud next faces either Dane Holger Rune in a re-match of last year’s quarterfinal, or Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

ALSO READ
Haddad Maia beats Sorribes Tormo in third-longest women’s match at French Open

“If we had gone five sets I don’t know how long we would have played,” said Ruud on court Philippe Chatrier.

“I have to thank my team for pushing me in practice. I did the work and physically I was ready for more.”

Ruud wasted a break advantage and was pushed into a tiebreak, which he won comfortably.

Possibly lulled into a false sense of safety, Ruud fell a 4-1 behind in the second set but he rallied back and won six of the remaining seven games to edge closer to victory.

The lanky Chilean, taking part in his first last-16 singles match at a Grand Slam, did not give up and again took the first break in the third set.

With his big shots, Jarry was always in the contest and if the match had been played on a smaller court, the outcome might have been different.

“It is probably the biggest clay court in the world, so it made the returns easier and safer,” Ruud said.

The 24-year-old has reached the final of two of the last four Grand Slams he has played, the two times he has got as far as the last eight.

