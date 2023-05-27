Unseeded Nicolas Jarry beats Grigor Dimitrov in 2 sets to win Geneva Open title

Unseeded Nicolás Jarry raced past Grigor Dimitrov to win the Geneva Open final 7-6 (1), 6-1 on Saturday.

The former No. 3-ranked Dimitrov was seeking his first title since the 2017 ATP Tour Finals, which lifted him to that career-best ranking.

Also Read Medvedev wary of being too ‘cocky’ in French Open push

Instead, the 54th-ranked Jarry eased to his second title this season, converting his first match point when Dimitrov could not return a powerful serve to his backhand.

Jarry celebrated by crossing the court to where his family was watching and passed his racket up to his infant son.

In Jarry’s standout week in Geneva, he beat current or former top-10 players on three straight days — two-time defending champion Casper Ruud, Alexander Zverev and Dimitrov.

It was the 27-year-old Chilean’s third career title, all of them coming at clay-court events in the lowest 250-level. “It’s been a great year after a very tough couple of years. I’m very happy for that,” said Jarry, who was runner-up at Geneva in 2019 against Zverev.

Dimitrov was playing in his first final since February 2018 when he lost to Roger Federer at Rotterdam.

Jarry earned an early 2-1 lead Saturday with a backhand passing winner down the line to convert the only break point he had in the first set.

Dimitrov broke back in the eighth game when Jarry double-faulted.

Jarry dominated the tiebreaker and clinched the set when he charged the net and pressed Dimitrov into netting a backhand half-volley.

Dimitrov dropped his first two service games in the second set, first when he forced a forehand wide then when he put a low, backhand sliced volley into the net.