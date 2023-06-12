Magazine

Hong Kong to host first men’s ATP tennis event in 20 years

The outdoor hard-court event will be held on December 31 to January 7 and replaces the tournament in Pune, India which took place this year around the same dates.

Published : Jun 12, 2023 19:48 IST , HONG KONG - 1 MIN READ

AFP
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It will be the first ATP Tour event in Hong Kong since 2002.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It will be the first ATP Tour event in Hong Kong since 2002. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: It will be the first ATP Tour event in Hong Kong since 2002. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

International men’s tennis will return to Hong Kong in January for the first time in more than 20 years, the ATP Tour said on Monday, and will act as build-up to the Australian Open.

The outdoor hard-court event will be held on December 31 to January 7 and replaces the tournament in Pune, India which took place this year around the same dates, the men’s ATP Tour said.

It will be the first ATP Tour event in Hong Kong since 2002 and previous players to have featured include Grand Slam champions Pete Sampras, Andre Agassi, Boris Becker and Michael Chang.

There will be total prize money of more than $650,000 and the tournament comes just before the 2024 Australian Open, which is scheduled to start on January 15.

Philip Mok, president of Hong Kong’s tennis association, said, “Our goal has been to bring an ATP Tour level event back to Hong Kong for several years and we are thrilled to make it a reality.”

Hong Kong will this October host a women’s WTA event for the first time since 2018.

International men’s and women’s tennis is returning to China after a prolonged absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back from the brink and how! The stunning return of Hardik Pandya

Amol Karhadkar
Favourites all the way: Gokulam Kerala was the strongest team in the tournament. 

Three times the cheer: How Gokulam Kerala made Indian Women’s League its own

Aashin Prasad
