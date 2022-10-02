Tennis

Huesler becomes first Swiss man since Federer to win title on ATP Tour

AFP
SOFIA 02 October, 2022 22:12 IST
Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler beat Danish teenager Holger Rune on Sunday to win his first-ever ATP Tour title in Sofia, Bulgaria. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler captured his first ATP Tour title on Sunday by defeating Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the final of the Sofia Open.

“I am completely taken aback. I am lost for words,” the 95th-ranked Huesler said in his on-court interview.

“It was a great match. I just tried to stay focused, stayed calm and I am just really happy I was able to make it.”

The left-handed Huesler, who saved two match points against Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals, took the first set after breaking in the opening game of the match against the 19-year-old Rune.

The Dane was chasing his second career title after winning in Munich on clay at the start of May. Rune had four set points in the second set but Huesler saved them all before sealing the biggest win of his career.

First-time ATP Tour title winners in 2022

PLAYERNATIONALITYTOURNAMENTOPPONENT
THANASI KOKKINAKISAUSTRALIANATP250 ADELAIDE IBEAT ARTHUR RINDERKNECH (FRA) 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-3
ALEXANDER BUBLIKKAZAKHATP250 MONTPELLIERBEAT ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) 6-4, 6-3
FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIMECANADIANATP500 ROTTERDAMBEAT STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE) 6-4, 6-2
PEDRO MARTINEZSPANISHATP250 SANTIAGOBEAT SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
HOLGER RUNEDANISHATP250 MUNICHBEAT BOTIC VAN DE ZANDSCHULP (NED) 3-4 RETD.
SEBASTIAN BAEZARGENTINEATP250 ESTORILBEAT FRANCES TIAFOE (USA) 6-3, 6-2
TIM VAN RIJTHOVENDUTCHATP250 'S-HERTOGENBOSCHBEAT DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS) 6-4, 6-1
FRANCISCO CERUNDOLOARGENTINEATP250 BASTADBEAT SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 7-6 (4), 6-2
MAXIME CRESSYAMERICANATP250 NEWPORTBEAT ALEXANDER BUBLIK (KAZ) 2-6,6-3, 7-6 (3)
LORENZO MUSETTIITALIANATP500 HAMBURGBEAT CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4
BRANDON NAKASHIMAAMERICANATP250 SAN DIEGOBEAT MARCOS GIRON (USA) 6-4, 6-4
MARC-ANDREA HUESLERSWISSATP250 SOFIABEAT HOLGER RUNE (DEN) 6-4, 7-6 (8)

