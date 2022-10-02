Huesler becomes first Swiss man since Federer to win title on ATP Tour

Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler captured his first ATP Tour title on Sunday by defeating Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the final of the Sofia Open.

Huesler, 26, became the first Swiss player to win a men’s tour-level title since Roger Federer lifted the trophy at his hometown event in Basel in 2019.

A dream realised! 🇨🇭🏆



The moment Marc-Andrea Huesler became the 1⃣2⃣th first-time ATP Tour winner of 2022!#SofiaOpenpic.twitter.com/DlkK7AeKJi — ATP Tour (@atptour) October 2, 2022

“I am completely taken aback. I am lost for words,” the 95th-ranked Huesler said in his on-court interview.

“It was a great match. I just tried to stay focused, stayed calm and I am just really happy I was able to make it.”

The left-handed Huesler, who saved two match points against Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals, took the first set after breaking in the opening game of the match against the 19-year-old Rune.

The Dane was chasing his second career title after winning in Munich on clay at the start of May. Rune had four set points in the second set but Huesler saved them all before sealing the biggest win of his career.

First-time ATP Tour title winners in 2022