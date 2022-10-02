Huesler becomes first Swiss man since Federer to win title on ATP Tour

Switzerland’s Marc-Andrea Huesler captured his first ATP Tour title on Sunday by defeating Danish teenager Holger Rune 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the final of the Sofia Open.
Huesler, 26, became the first Swiss player to win a men’s tour-level title since Roger Federer lifted the trophy at his hometown event in Basel in 2019.
“I am completely taken aback. I am lost for words,” the 95th-ranked Huesler said in his on-court interview.
“It was a great match. I just tried to stay focused, stayed calm and I am just really happy I was able to make it.”
The left-handed Huesler, who saved two match points against Kamil Majchrzak in the quarterfinals, took the first set after breaking in the opening game of the match against the 19-year-old Rune.
The Dane was chasing his second career title after winning in Munich on clay at the start of May. Rune had four set points in the second set but Huesler saved them all before sealing the biggest win of his career.
First-time ATP Tour title winners in 2022
|PLAYER
|NATIONALITY
|TOURNAMENT
|OPPONENT
|THANASI KOKKINAKIS
|AUSTRALIAN
|ATP250 ADELAIDE I
|BEAT ARTHUR RINDERKNECH (FRA) 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5), 6-3
|ALEXANDER BUBLIK
|KAZAKH
|ATP250 MONTPELLIER
|BEAT ALEXANDER ZVEREV (GER) 6-4, 6-3
|FELIX AUGER-ALIASSIME
|CANADIAN
|ATP500 ROTTERDAM
|BEAT STEFANOS TSITSIPAS (GRE) 6-4, 6-2
|PEDRO MARTINEZ
|SPANISH
|ATP250 SANTIAGO
|BEAT SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
|HOLGER RUNE
|DANISH
|ATP250 MUNICH
|BEAT BOTIC VAN DE ZANDSCHULP (NED) 3-4 RETD.
|SEBASTIAN BAEZ
|ARGENTINE
|ATP250 ESTORIL
|BEAT FRANCES TIAFOE (USA) 6-3, 6-2
|TIM VAN RIJTHOVEN
|DUTCH
|ATP250 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH
|BEAT DANIIL MEDVEDEV (RUS) 6-4, 6-1
|FRANCISCO CERUNDOLO
|ARGENTINE
|ATP250 BASTAD
|BEAT SEBASTIAN BAEZ (ARG) 7-6 (4), 6-2
|MAXIME CRESSY
|AMERICAN
|ATP250 NEWPORT
|BEAT ALEXANDER BUBLIK (KAZ) 2-6,6-3, 7-6 (3)
|LORENZO MUSETTI
|ITALIAN
|ATP500 HAMBURG
|BEAT CARLOS ALCARAZ (ESP) 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-4
|BRANDON NAKASHIMA
|AMERICAN
|ATP250 SAN DIEGO
|BEAT MARCOS GIRON (USA) 6-4, 6-4
|MARC-ANDREA HUESLER
|SWISS
|ATP250 SOFIA
|BEAT HOLGER RUNE (DEN) 6-4, 7-6 (8)