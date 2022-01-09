Tennis Tennis Swiatek pulls out of Sydney event with rib injury Poland’s Iga Swiatek pulls out of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic, a WTA 500 tourney, due to a rib injury. Reuters SYDNEY 09 January, 2022 12:10 IST Iga Swiatek, the French Open 2020 champion, was scheduled to play reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the Sydney Tennis Classic. - Getty Images Reuters SYDNEY 09 January, 2022 12:10 IST World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has pulled out of next week’s Sydney Tennis Classic due to a rib injury, the women’s tour said on Sunday.Poland’s Swiatek, who won the French Open title in 2020, went down to top-ranked Ash Barty 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinal of the Adelaide International on Saturday.ALSO READ - Bopanna, Ramkumar pair wins title in AdelaideThe 20-year-old was scheduled to play US Open champion Emma Raducanu in the opening round of the WTA 500 event in Sydney which has a packed field of top names and will be led by Australian Barty. See you in Melbourne! pic.twitter.com/4BDdvOI4QY— Iga Świątek (@iga_swiatek) January 9, 2022 The Australian Open, the year’s opening Grand Slam will start in Melbourne on January 17."After intense pre season and last week's tournament in Adelaide I feel like my body needs more time to recover before Australian Open," Swiatek said in a statement on Twitter."I've been feeling some pain in my lower rib area which is why unfortunately I've decided to withdraw from the tournament in Sydney." Read more stories on Tennis. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :