Canadian Open 2023: Iga Swiatek vs Karolina Muchova, 3rd round preview, Head-to-head record, live streaming info

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek takes on Karolina Muchova in the round of 16 of the Canadian Open, a WTA 1000 Masters event, in Montreal on Thursday.

The clash, a rematch of this year’s French Open final, is scheduled to be the first match on Court Central on the fourth day of this year’s edition.

When and where to watch? The Canadian Open 3rd round clash between Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova will be live streamed on WTA TV from 10PM IST on August 10.

Swiatek twice came back from a break down in the third set to beat Czech Republic’s Muchova 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in a thrilling final at Roland-Garros. The 22-year-old Pole clinched her second French Open title in a row.

Since the summit clash in Paris, Muchova has not had much match practice. She exited Wimbledon in the opening round and also suffered a second-round loss at Poland Open, where Swiatek won the title.

However, in Montreal, the 14th-seeded Czech has defeated two tough opponents in Anastasia Potapova and Sorana Cirstea in straight sets.

On the other hand, top seed Swiatek received a bye in the opening round and had to fight hard to beat Karolina Pliskova, Muchova’s, 7-6(8), 6-2.

Head-to-head record

Played: 2 |Swiatek: 1 | Muchova: 1

Swiatek and Muchova have faced each other twice. Before they met in this year’s French Open final, their first battle took place in 2019 in the round of 32 in Prague where Muchova came from a set down to win 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

Muchova is looking to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for only the fourth time in her career. A loss for Swiatek against the Czech would provide Aryna Sabalenka to be the new World No. 1 by winning the title in Montreal.