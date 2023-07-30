MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek of Poland beat German Laura Siegemund 6-0, 6-1 in the Warsaw Open final to win her fourth title of the season.

Published : Jul 30, 2023 19:48 IST , Warsaw, Poland - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Poland’s Iga Swiatek was last in action at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships.
Poland’s Iga Swiatek was last in action at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Poland’s Iga Swiatek was last in action at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. | Photo Credit: AP

Iga Swiatek cruised to the title in her home tournament, the Warsaw Open with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over exhausted Laura Siegemund on Sunday.

The world No. 1 completed two busy days by sweeping aside her German opponent in 68 minutes for a second victory of the day.

“I wanted to put it all in and go for it. I’m pretty happy that I did,” Swiatek said in her winner’s speech.

The rain delays in the tournament meant Swiatek started Friday by playing her quarter-final and ended it by starting her semi-final against Yanina Wickmayer. She led 5-1 in the second set and had three match points before the Belgian fought back. Play was halted with the match finely balanced.

On Sunday, Wickmayer won a fifth straight game and reached deuce on Swiatek’s serve. The Pole wasted two more match points in the tiebreak before clinching a 6-1, 7-6 (8/6) victory.

ALSO READ: Top-seeded Fritz powers into Atlanta final against Vukic

In the final, Swiatek won the first nine games and never faced a break point as she overpowered the unseeded German.

“It’s not easy to play in Warsaw, but I’m so happy that we could manage and do everything we could today, after a pretty tiring day yesterday,” Swiatek said.

Siegemund had spent more than six hours on court on Saturday as she beat Lucrezia Stefanini and then compatriot Tatjana Maria, both in three sets, to reach a first final since 2017.

“I’m sorry I couldn’t put up more of a battle today, but it was a little bit too much yesterday,” Siegemund said. “The legs, they stayed at the hotel today.

Related stories

Related Topics

Iga Swiatek

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
    Reuters
  2. Broad retires: England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
  3. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy: Sai Kishore, Mayank lead South Zone into final with win over East
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Chhetri: The epitome of a modern-day footballer

N. Sudarshan
Changing times: The New York Times</italic> is getting rid of its sports department and will instead rely on sports coverage from its website The Athletic going forward.

Last Word: Sports makes for lively pages

Suresh Menon
+ SEE all Stories

More on Tennis

  1. Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open
    AFP
  2. Top-seeded Fritz powers into Atlanta final against Vukic
    AFP
  3. Hamburg Open: Late bloomer Rus denies Akugue to lift maiden title
    AFP
  4. Pavlyuchenkova says denied entry to Czech Republic, to miss Prague Open
    AFP
  5. Top-seeded Fritz flies past Nishikori into ATP Atlanta semifinals
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Belgian GP: Max Verstappen takes a crushing eighth win in a row
    Reuters
  2. Broad retires: England’s man of action hangs up his ‘big boots’, leaves Broad-sized void
    V.S. Aravind
  3. 2023 F1 Belgium Grand Prix Highlights: Verstappen secures eighth consecutive win; Perez second, Leclerc third
    Team Sportstar
  4. Iga Swiatek beats Laura Siegemund to win Warsaw Open
    AFP
  5. Deodhar Trophy: Sai Kishore, Mayank lead South Zone into final with win over East
    S. Dipak Ragav
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment