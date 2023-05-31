Indians at French Open 2023, May 31 schedule: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles action; streaming info

Rohan Bopanna begins his French Open campaign in men’s doubles along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden at Roland-Garros on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo, takes on the local pair of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in the opening round.

The all-Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will also be in action.

India has previously won three titles in men’s doubles at the French Open. Leander Paes won the crown twice with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 and 2001 before clinching his third title with Czech player Lukas Dlouhy in 2009.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day four of the 2023 French Open:

Court 11

Men’s Doubles, 1st Round: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni vs [WC] Arthur Rinderknech/Enzo Couacaud (FRA) - around 5PM IST

[6] Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Fabien Reboul/Sadio Doumbia (FRA) - around 6:20PM IST