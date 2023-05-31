Tennis

Indians at French Open 2023, May 31 schedule: Rohan Bopanna, Yuki-Saketh in men’s doubles action; streaming info

India’s Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will be in action in men’s doubles at the 2023 French Open on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 31 May, 2023 12:30 IST
FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna (left), along with Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right), begins his 2023 French Open campaign in men’s doubles on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: India’s Rohan Bopanna (left), along with Australia’s Matthew Ebden (right), begins his 2023 French Open campaign in men’s doubles on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Rohan Bopanna begins his French Open campaign in men’s doubles along with Australian partner Matthew Ebden at Roland-Garros on Wednesday.

The sixth-seeded Indo-Australian duo, takes on the local pair of Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia in the opening round.

The all-Indian pair of Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni will also be in action.

India has previously won three titles in men’s doubles at the French Open. Leander Paes won the crown twice with compatriot Mahesh Bhupathi in 1999 and 2001 before clinching his third title with Czech player Lukas Dlouhy in 2009.

Here is the list of fixtures involving Indians on day four of the 2023 French Open:

Court 11

Men’s Doubles, 1st Round: Yuki Bhambri/Saketh Myneni vs [WC] Arthur Rinderknech/Enzo Couacaud (FRA) - around 5PM IST

[6] Rohan Bopanna/Matthew Ebden (AUS) vs Fabien Reboul/Sadio Doumbia (FRA) - around 6:20PM IST

Where to watch 2023 French Open in India?
In India, viewers will be able to watch the live telecast of the 2023 French Open on the Sony Sports Network and stream the matches live on the SonyLiv app and JioTV.

