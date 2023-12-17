MagazineBuy Print

Davis Cup: Ramkumar Ramanathan to spearhead India’s challenge against Pakistan

The team includes Ramakumar Ramanathan, N. Shriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha, Saketh Myneni and Digvijay Pratap Singh, who is a reserve player in the squad.

Published : Dec 17, 2023 12:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Kamesh Srinivasan
Ramkumar Ramanathan in action.
Ramkumar Ramanathan in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement
infoIcon

Ramkumar Ramanathan in action. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Ramkumar Ramanathan will spearhead the Indian challenge in the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan to be played in Pakistan on February 3 and 4.

Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, and Niki Poonacha will be the other members of the team.

Making the announcement, the secretary general of the All India Tennis Association (AITA), Anil Dhupar, stated that the selection was done keeping in mind various factors, apart from the availability of the players.

The leading singles players, Sumit Nagal and Mukund Sasikumar, had expressed their reluctance to make the Davis Cup team owing to their professional commitments.

The selection committee meeting was conducted virtually by chairman Nandan Bal. The meeting was attended by Balram Singh, Mustafa Ghouse, Sai Jayalakshmy, Rohit Rajpal, Zeeshan Ali and Anil Dhupar.

The Team: Ramkumar Ramanathan, Sriram Balaji, Yuki Bhambri, Saketh Myneni, Niki Poonacha - Reserve: Digvijay Pratap Singh; Captain: Rohit Rajpal; Coach: Zeeshan Ali.

Ramakumar Ramanathan /

Davis Cup

